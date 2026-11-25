Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the 2026 Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament by storm with a breathtaking batting display. After a couple of underwhelming outings against Nepal and Pakistan, the young Indian batter roared back to form in spectacular fashion, smashing a record-breaking double century against the UAE.

Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls before completing his double hundred off only 52 deliveries. He eventually scored 204 runs from 53 balls, hammering 28 sixes and seven fours at an astonishing strike rate of 384.91.

The left-handed batter went on the attack from the very first over, smashing three sixes and making his intentions clear. None of the UAE bowlers managed to contain his explosive strokeplay as he rewrote several records during his extraordinary innings.

Five Major Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Broke Against UAE

1. Fastest Century In List-A Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi brought up his hundred in just 28 deliveries, breaking the previous record held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had reached the milestone in 29 balls. The Indian youngster is now the holder of the fastest century in List-A cricket.

2. Fastest 150 In List-A Cricket

The youngster also bettered his own record for the fastest 150 in List-A cricket. He had previously reached the 150-run mark in 59 balls, but against the UAE, he needed just 40 deliveries to get there.

3. Fastest Double Century In List-A Cricket

Sooryavanshi completed his double century in only 52 balls, setting a new benchmark in List-A cricket. New Zealand's Chad Bowes previously held the record after scoring a double hundred in 103 deliveries. The Indian batter has now surpassed that mark by a considerable margin.

4. Most Sixes In A Single List-A Innings

With 28 sixes, Sooryavanshi also registered the highest number of maximums in a single List-A innings. Australia's D'Arcy Short previously held the record with 23 sixes in an innings.

5. Most Sixes By A Team In A List-A Innings

Sooryavanshi's remarkable hitting also helped India A break the record for the most sixes by a team in a single List-A innings. England had previously held the record with 26 sixes against the Netherlands. India A went on to hit 31 sixes, with Suryavanshi alone accounting for 28 of them.