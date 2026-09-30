Asian Games: India Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team, Seal LA 2028 Olympic Berth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India clinched Asian Games 2026 mixed team compound archery gold.

Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav beat South Korea in shoot-off.

Victory secured India's quota place for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Asian Games 2026 Archery: India completed a golden double in compound archery at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, with Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav delivering a nerve-wracking victory over South Korea in the mixed team final. The two pairs could not be separated after 15 arrows each, finishing level at 157-157. That forced the gold medal to be decided by a shoot-off, where the Indian duo held their composure under intense pressure. India scored 20, edging South Korea’s 19 to secure the title.

India Hold Their Nerve When It Matters

The final remained tightly contested throughout, with neither side able to establish a decisive advantage. Once regulation ended in a tie, the contest entered a dramatic one-shot-at-a-time finish.

Chikitha and Sahil responded with the higher shoot-off score to complete the victory and add another major gold to India’s impressive archery campaign in Nagoya.

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The triumph also gave Chikitha a second gold medal on the day.

Earlier, she had been part of India’s victorious women’s compound team alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep, which defeated China to retain the Asian Games title.

Gold Medal With Olympic Qualification

The mixed-team triumph carried significance well beyond the Asian Games podium. By winning the event, India secured a quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where compound archery is set to make its Olympic debut.

The result therefore gave India two reasons to celebrate: another Asian Games gold and an early qualification pathway for LA 2028.

For Chikitha and Sahil, the shoot-off victory was a test of composure as much as accuracy. After being locked level with South Korea through regulation, the Indian pair produced the crucial extra point when the pressure was at its highest.

The win also capped a memorable day for India’s compound archers, who had already secured gold in the women’s team event earlier on Wednesday.

India’s archery campaign has now delivered another landmark performance, with the mixed-team gold adding an Olympic qualification spot to the medal haul.