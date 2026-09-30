Mohit Sharma Returns To CSK, But There’s A Major Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohit Sharma appointed Chennai Super Kings' new bowling coach.

Head coach Zaheer Khan recommended Mohit for the role.

Former Purple Cap winner previously played four seasons for CSK.

Mohit Sharma CSK Bowling Coach: Chennai Super Kings are bringing Mohit Sharma back into the fold, but not as a player. The former India seamer has been appointed as the franchise’s new bowling coach ahead of the next IPL season, with head coach Zaheer Khan recommending him for the position. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the development to Times Of India and expressed confidence in Mohit’s ability to make a successful transition from player to coach.

"Mohit will join CSK as our new bowling coach. His name was recommended by our head coach Zaheer Khan. Mohit was tremendous with us as a player as well and we hope he will do a great job as bowling coach,"

Mohit Returns To CSK In New Role

Mohit Sharma already has a strong connection with the Chennai franchise, having represented CSK across two separate stints spanning four seasons.

He last featured in the IPL for Delhi Capitals before announcing his retirement from professional cricket in December last year.

Now, he will return to the league environment from the other side of the boundary, taking over from Eric Simmons as CSK’s bowling coach.

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The appointment also brings his playing experience directly into the franchise’s support structure.

Mohit finished his IPL career with 134 wickets from 120 matches, giving him plenty of knowledge to pass on to the next generation of bowlers.

Purple Cap Winner Comes Full Circle

Mohit’s strongest IPL season came in 2014 while playing for CSK. He claimed the Purple Cap after taking 23 wickets, establishing himself as one of the standout performers of that campaign.

Despite reaching three IPL finals during his career, twice with CSK and once with Gujarat Titans, Mohit never finished a season as a champion.

His international career included 26 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, where he collected 31 and six wickets respectively.

At 38, Mohit now begins a fresh phase of his cricketing journey. His familiarity with CSK, previous IPL experience and career as an international bowler will form the foundation of his new responsibilities.