WWE fans have come out in support of Oba Femi after the death of wrestler Bronson Reed triggered a wave of online criticism directed at him. Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, passed away at the age of 38 on November 27. WWE confirmed his death, citing medical complications.

The controversy emerged after footage of Reed's final televised appearance at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7 resurfaced on social media. During the event, Femi was involved in a scripted segment in which he threw Reed from the entrance stage, sending him crashing through a pile of tables.

Subsequent reports claimed that Reed suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, requiring surgery and an extended stay in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Following news of Reed's death, some social media users began holding Femi responsible for the incident. However, WWE has not established any connection between the injuries reportedly sustained at Crown Jewel and Reed's death. Fans have therefore urged others to stop targeting Femi over a wrestling sequence that was part of a planned performance.

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WWE wrestler Bronson Reed died today at 38 years old. His death came weeks after he suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, after he was thrown off stage by Oba Femi during a match. https://t.co/2aS3HiHaBs — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 28, 2026

Oba murdered Bronson Reed He better not face roman reings or bro i am done #obafemi #wwe https://t.co/QfilO9bQSD — GOVIND 🖤 (@GOVINDOP45) November 28, 2026

Several supporters expressed their disappointment over the personal attacks on Femi. One social media user wrote, "Bruh yall need to stop the Oba hate. He don't deserve it at all".

Others also criticised the extreme nature of the accusations being circulated online. Another fan highlighted the situation, writing, "People already trying to say Oba murdered Bronson Reed like yall need to go touch grass bro it's horrible".

Meanwhile, some wrestling fans have questioned WWE and its parent company, TKO, over the decision to organise the event in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the growing online debate, WWE has neither blamed Femi nor confirmed that Reed's reported Crown Jewel injuries contributed to his death. In the absence of any established connection, accusations against the wrestler remain unsupported.

As the wrestling community mourns Reed's passing, fans have called for sensitivity towards everyone involved. Rather than directing blame at another performer without evidence, the focus should remain on remembering Reed and supporting his family during this difficult time.