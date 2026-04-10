Khalin Joshi Ends Title Drought With Dominant Win At Andhra Open 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khalin Joshi wins Andhra Open Golf Championship by four shots.

Joshi secures seventh professional win after three-year drought.

Akshay Sharma sets new course record with impressive final round.

Khalin Joshi delivered a composed performance to secure victory at the Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026, held at the East Point Golf Club. The Bengaluru-based golfer signed off with a final-round 69 to finish at nine-under 275, sealing the title by a comfortable four-shot margin. The 33-year-old’s triumph marked his seventh professional win and his first in over three and a half years, with his last victory coming in August 2022. Starting the final day with a three-shot lead, Joshi maintained control despite a few nervy moments, showcasing his experience under pressure.

His round featured five birdies and three bogeys, enough to keep challengers at bay. With this victory, Joshi pocketed INR 15 lakh and made a significant jump in the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit, climbing from 55th to 12th.

Final Round Battle & Key Moments

Joshi’s closing round didn’t begin perfectly, as he dropped a shot early on the third hole. However, he quickly bounced back with a birdie on the fourth after a precise approach. Additional gains on the eighth and a crucial up-and-down on the 12th helped him stay in command.

Although he stumbled briefly on the back nine with a couple of bogeys, a timely birdie on the 15th steadied his round. Having held the lead since the second round, Joshi showed composure in the closing stages to wrap up the win.

Reflecting on his performance, Joshi said,

“I was a bit nervous out there, especially on the back nine, but I stayed patient and trusted my process. I didn’t get off to the start I wanted, but I stayed committed to my approach and managed to recover well. I’m proud of how I held my nerves and closed out the round. My ball-striking was strong throughout the week — I controlled it well in the wind, drove it consistently and hit a lot of greens. I wasn’t in the best of putting form, but hitting those greens made the difference.”

Sharma’s Record Round & Other Standouts

Akshay Sharma emerged as the closest challenger, finishing second at five-under 279. The Chandigarh golfer produced a stunning final-round 65, setting a new course record that included seven birdies and just one bogey.

Meanwhile, Saptak Talwar continued his strong season, finishing tied third at four-under 280 alongside Yash Majmudar. Talwar further strengthened his lead atop the rankings with consistent performances.

Other notable finishes included Ajeetesh Sandhu in fifth place, while a group featuring Angad Cheema, Honey Baisoya, Rashid Khan, and Manjot Singh shared sixth.

What’s Next On The Tour

Following the conclusion of the Andhra Open, the tour now shifts to Hyderabad for the inaugural Boulders Classic, set to take place at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club from April 14 to 17.