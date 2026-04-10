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HomeNewsWorld'Can't Be Tolerated': Netanyahu Slams Pak's 'Outrageous' Post Calling Israel 'Evil, Curse For Humanity'

'Can't Be Tolerated': Netanyahu Slams Pak's 'Outrageous' Post Calling Israel 'Evil, Curse For Humanity'

US-Iran war: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called Israel “evil, a curse for humanity” over its Lebanon strikes, triggering a sharp response from Netanyahu, who said such remarks “can’t be tolerated.”

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 08:09 AM (IST)

A fresh diplomatic row erupted between Israel and Pakistan on Thursday after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made critical remarks against Israel, calling it "evil and a curse for humanity". This prompted a strong rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, which said such statements "can't be tolerated".

Israel questioned Pakistan’s credibility as a neutral participant in ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to US-Iran talks, warning that such statements could further destabilise an already fragile ceasefire environment.

Israel Condemns ‘Outrageous’ Statement

In an official response, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office strongly criticised Asif’s comments, particularly his remarks calling for Israel’s destruction.

"Pakistan Defence Minister's call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the statement said.

The sharp response underscores rising diplomatic friction at a time when multiple stakeholders are attempting to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Pakistan Minister’s Remarks Spark Row

The controversy stems from a post by Khawaja Asif on X, in which he launched a scathing attack on Israel, accusing it of ongoing violence across multiple fronts.

"Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," he said.

"I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," he added.

The remarks have drawn international attention and risk complicating Pakistan’s positioning in ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Ceasefire Efforts Face New Strain

The exchange comes at a sensitive moment, with a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran already under pressure. The latest row could further undermine confidence ahead of scheduled negotiations in Islamabad.

Pakistan has already faced scrutiny over its handling of the ceasefire framework. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier suggested that Lebanon was included in the agreement, an assertion that was publicly rejected by both Washington and Tel Aviv.

Amid the diplomatic fallout, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s position on continued military operations in Lebanon, dismissing any suggestion of a ceasefire in that theatre. "I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

The escalating tensions and continued military activity highlight the fragile state of diplomacy in West Asia.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Benjamin Netanyahu Khawaja Asif Pakistan ABP Live Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War US Iran Ceasefire
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