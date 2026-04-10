The Sensex opened above 77,100, jumping close to 500 points, and the Nifty50 opened around 23,900, rising over 100 points. This positive start was influenced by supportive global cues.
Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 500 Points, Nifty Near 23,900; US-Iran Ceasefire In Focus
Early signals pointed to a steady opening for domestic benchmarks, with GIFT Nifty trends aligning with gains seen across Asian markets.
- Indian equity markets opened higher tracking global cues.
- Asian markets saw gains amid cautious investor sentiment.
- Crude oil prices rose due to ongoing supply concerns.
Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Friday, tracking mildly supportive global cues, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.
The BSE benchmark, Sensex, rang the opening bell above 77,100, jumping close to 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,900, rising a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.
Early signals pointed to a steady opening for domestic benchmarks, with GIFT Nifty trends aligning with gains seen across Asian markets. Regional equities edged higher in early trade, although the upside remained measured as investors assessed the durability of the recent US-Iran ceasefire.
At around 9:07 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex crossed 77k, climbing over 400 points, while the Nifty stood at 23,871.60, higher by 113.80 points or 0.48 per cent, indicating a firm start to the session.
Asian Markets And Oil Prices
MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) rose 0.5 per cent, supported by gains in South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225, which advanced 1.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.
Crude oil prices ticked higher amid continued supply concerns.
Brent crude rose around 1 per cent to $96.83 per barrel in Asian trading. The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, continues to witness significantly lower shipping activity, keeping supply risks elevated.
Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, given their impact on inflation and macroeconomic stability.
Ceasefire Uncertainty Keeps Sentiment Fragile
While the ceasefire between the US and Iran had earlier boosted global risk appetite, concerns have resurfaced over its sustainability.
Fresh tensions linked to developments involving Israel and Lebanon have raised doubts about the broader stability of the agreement, prompting investors to remain cautious.
Geopolitical risks intensified after US President Donald Trump criticised Iran’s handling of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting tensions around compliance with ceasefire terms. His remarks added to uncertainty and kept investors on edge.
Previous Session: Markets End Lower After Volatility
On Thursday, domestic markets ended sharply lower, snapping a five-day winning streak as profit-booking and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment.
The Sensex dropped 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65, while the Nifty declined 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to close at 23,775.10.
The decline followed fading optimism around the ceasefire after Iran again restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian equity markets perform on Friday morning?
What was the sentiment driving the market on Friday?
Investors remained cautious despite positive global cues due to lingering geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia. Concerns about the sustainability of the US-Iran ceasefire and tensions involving Israel and Lebanon contributed to this sentiment.
How did Asian markets perform, and what about oil prices?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific index rose 0.5%, with gains in South Korea and Japan. Crude oil prices ticked higher due to supply concerns, with Brent crude rising around 1%.
What caused the markets to end lower on Thursday?
On Thursday, markets ended sharply lower due to profit-booking and renewed geopolitical concerns. The Sensex dropped 931.25 points and the Nifty declined 222.25 points.