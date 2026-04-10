Stock Market Today: Sensex Up 500 Points, Nifty Near 23,900; US-Iran Ceasefire In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity markets opened higher tracking global cues.

Asian markets saw gains amid cautious investor sentiment.

Crude oil prices rose due to ongoing supply concerns.

Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Friday, tracking mildly supportive global cues, even as investors remained cautious amid lingering geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.

The BSE benchmark, Sensex, rang the opening bell above 77,100, jumping close to 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 23,900, rising a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Early signals pointed to a steady opening for domestic benchmarks, with GIFT Nifty trends aligning with gains seen across Asian markets. Regional equities edged higher in early trade, although the upside remained measured as investors assessed the durability of the recent US-Iran ceasefire.

At around 9:07 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex crossed 77k, climbing over 400 points, while the Nifty stood at 23,871.60, higher by 113.80 points or 0.48 per cent, indicating a firm start to the session.

Asian Markets And Oil Prices

MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) rose 0.5 per cent, supported by gains in South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225, which advanced 1.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Crude oil prices ticked higher amid continued supply concerns.

Brent crude rose around 1 per cent to $96.83 per barrel in Asian trading. The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route, continues to witness significantly lower shipping activity, keeping supply risks elevated.

Higher crude prices remain a key concern for India, given their impact on inflation and macroeconomic stability.

Ceasefire Uncertainty Keeps Sentiment Fragile

While the ceasefire between the US and Iran had earlier boosted global risk appetite, concerns have resurfaced over its sustainability.

Fresh tensions linked to developments involving Israel and Lebanon have raised doubts about the broader stability of the agreement, prompting investors to remain cautious.

Geopolitical risks intensified after US President Donald Trump criticised Iran’s handling of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting tensions around compliance with ceasefire terms. His remarks added to uncertainty and kept investors on edge.

Previous Session: Markets End Lower After Volatility

On Thursday, domestic markets ended sharply lower, snapping a five-day winning streak as profit-booking and renewed geopolitical concerns weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex dropped 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to settle at 76,631.65, while the Nifty declined 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to close at 23,775.10.

The decline followed fading optimism around the ceasefire after Iran again restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz.