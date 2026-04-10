No, Iran's state-run media has firmly denied reports of senior officials traveling to Pakistan for talks with the US. Press TV cited Tasnim News Agency stating that officials remain in Tehran.
No US-Iran Talks In Pakistan? Tehran Rejects Reports Of Delegation In Islamabad
US-Iran war: State media said no delegation had left Tehran and negotiations remain on hold until a ceasefire in Lebanon is upheld.
- Iran denies senior officials traveled to Pakistan for US talks.
- Tehran states any US engagement depends on Lebanon ceasefire.
- Confusion arose from conflicting reports and a deleted ambassador post.
- Lebanon's escalating violence is cited as a key roadblock.
Iran’s state-run media on Friday firmly denied reports that senior officials had travelled to Pakistan for talks with the United States, casting uncertainty over the proposed peace dialogue in Islamabad.
Press TV, citing Tasnim News Agency, reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf remain in Tehran and have not left the country. Officials, it said, continue to carry out their duties, contradicting claims of an Iranian delegation reaching Pakistan.
Tehran Says Talks ‘On Hold’ Amid Lebanon Strikes
Dismissing media reports as “completely false”, a source quoted by Tasnim said no Iranian negotiating team had arrived in Islamabad. The source reiterated that any engagement with Washington remains contingent on developments in Lebanon.
“As long as the United States does not fulfil its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Zionist regime continues its attacks, the negotiations are on hold,” the source said.
Iran’s Fars News Agency echoed the position, stating that Tehran has no plans to participate in talks with the US until a ceasefire is firmly established in Lebanon.
Confusion Deepens After Contradictory Signals
The denial follows a report by The Wall Street Journal, which claimed an Iranian delegation had arrived in Islamabad late Thursday.
Adding to the confusion, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam, had earlier indicated on X that a 10-member delegation would arrive for talks based on proposals put forward by Tehran. However, the post was later deleted, fuelling further speculation over the status of the visit.
Lebanon Crisis Emerges as Key Roadblock
The uncertainty comes against the backdrop of escalating violence in Lebanon, with fresh Israeli airstrikes drawing strong reactions from Tehran. Iranian officials have warned that continued attacks could derail diplomatic efforts.
President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier voiced concern over the situation, cautioning that Iran would not abandon Lebanon. “Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did senior Iranian officials travel to Pakistan for talks with the United States?
Why are proposed peace dialogues in Islamabad uncertain?
The uncertainty stems from conflicting reports. While some media claimed an Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad, Iran's state media has denied this and stated talks are on hold.
What is the condition for Iran to engage in talks with the US?
Iran has stated that any engagement with Washington remains contingent on developments in Lebanon. Talks are on hold as long as the US does not fulfill its commitment to a ceasefire and attacks continue.
What role does the crisis in Lebanon play in these potential talks?
The escalating violence in Lebanon is a key roadblock. Iran has warned that continued attacks could derail diplomatic efforts and has reiterated its commitment to Lebanon.