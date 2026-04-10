Harshit Rana Injury Update: KKR Pacer To Start Rehab At BCCI CoE Amid IPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harshit Rana begins rehabilitation at BCCI CoE.

Injury sustained during T20 World Cup warm-up.

Fitness and weight management are key focus areas.

Harshit Rana Injury Update: According to a report by Times of India, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Harshit Rana, who has been sidelined from IPL 2026 due to a knee injury, has checked in at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence (Coe) facility in Bengaluru to start his rehab. He picked up the injury during India's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up game against South Africa, and missed that tournament as well, which the Men in Blue would go on to win under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership.

Harshit Rana Reports To BCCI CoE

The said Times of India report quoted an anonymous source stating the following about Harshit Rana:

"Harshit checked into the CoE three days back. He is doing well and his knee is recovering faster than expected. He has gained a bit of weight, which means that his fitness is a bit of a concern. He will need to work on his fitness,"

Harshit Rana had underwent successful surgery for this injury back in February 2026.

He has spent a couple of seasons with KKR, lifting the title with them in 2024. He has also represented India across multiple series and formats now, making a name for himself as just a lethal fast bowler.

Harshit Rana International & IPL Stats

As mentioned earlier, Harshit Rana has represented India across formats. He has featured in two Tests so far, picking up 4 wickets in total.

In T20Is, he has claimed 9 wickets from 8 innings at an economy rate of 10.60. However, it is in ODIs where he has truly made his mark, scalping 26 wickets in 14 innings at an impressive economy of 6.21.

In the IPL, Rana, who made his debut in 2022, has played 33 matches and taken 41 wickets, maintaining an economy of 9.51.

Overall, his numbers underline his growing impact, particularly in white-ball cricket, as he continues to establish himself at the highest level.