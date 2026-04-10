Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC Amid Cash Discovery Row, Inquiry Continues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from Allahabad High Court.

Transfer followed cash discovery allegations at residence.

Parliamentary removal proceedings were discussed previously.

Justice Varma had a distinguished legal career.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has tendered his resignation to the President, marking a significant development in a controversy that has drawn national attention.

Justice Varma's Resignation

Justice Varma had recently been transferred from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad after allegations surfaced regarding the discovery of cash at his residence. The move was seen as an administrative step amid growing concerns over the matter. He had taken oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 5, 2025, following the transfer. However, the controversy continued to shadow his tenure.

Possibility of Parliamentary Action

Prior to his resignation, discussions had emerged around potential parliamentary removal proceedings in connection with the case. In India, judges of higher courts can only be removed through a rigorous process involving Parliament, making such developments rare and consequential.

Who Is Yashwant Varma?

Justice Yashwant Varma was born on January 6, 1969. He graduated in law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an advocate on August 8 of the same year. In his early career, he practiced primarily on the civil side, dealing with a wide range of matters including constitutional law, industrial disputes, corporate issues, taxation, environmental concerns, and allied branches of law.



From 2006 until his elevation to the bench, he served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court. He was appointed Chief Standing Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh in 2012 and held that position until August 2013, after which he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Court. Justice Varma was elevated as an Additional Judge on October 13, 2014, and took oath as a Permanent Judge on February 1, 2016. He was transferred to the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021, and later returned to the Allahabad High Court, where he took oath on April 5, 2025. He was due to retire on January 5, 2031.

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