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HomeNewsIndiaJustice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC Amid Cash Discovery Row, Inquiry Continues

Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad HC Amid Cash Discovery Row, Inquiry Continues

At the time of his resignation from Allahabad HC, Justice Varma was facing an in-house inquiry initiated by the judiciary to examine the allegations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from Allahabad High Court.
  • Transfer followed cash discovery allegations at residence.
  • Parliamentary removal proceedings were discussed previously.
  • Justice Varma had a distinguished legal career.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has tendered his resignation to the President, marking a significant development in a controversy that has drawn national attention.

Justice Varma's Resignation 

Justice Varma had recently been transferred from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad after allegations surfaced regarding the discovery of cash at his residence. The move was seen as an administrative step amid growing concerns over the matter. He had taken oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 5, 2025, following the transfer. However, the controversy continued to shadow his tenure.

Possibility of Parliamentary Action

Prior to his resignation, discussions had emerged around potential parliamentary removal proceedings in connection with the case. In India, judges of higher courts can only be removed through a rigorous process involving Parliament, making such developments rare and consequential.

Who Is Yashwant Varma?

Justice Yashwant Varma was born on January 6, 1969. He graduated in law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an advocate on August 8 of the same year. In his early career, he practiced primarily on the civil side, dealing with a wide range of matters including constitutional law, industrial disputes, corporate issues, taxation, environmental concerns, and allied branches of law.

From 2006 until his elevation to the bench, he served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court. He was appointed Chief Standing Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh in 2012 and held that position until August 2013, after which he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Court. Justice Varma was elevated as an Additional Judge on October 13, 2014, and took oath as a Permanent Judge on February 1, 2016. He was transferred to the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021, and later returned to the Allahabad High Court, where he took oath on April 5, 2025. He was due to retire on January 5, 2031.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Justice Yashwant Varma resign?

Justice Yashwant Varma resigned following allegations regarding the discovery of cash at his residence. This led to his transfer from the Delhi High Court back to Allahabad.

What is the process for removing a judge in India?

Judges of higher courts in India can only be removed through a rigorous process involving Parliament. Such developments are rare and consequential.

When was Justice Yashwant Varma born and when did he graduate in law?

Justice Yashwant Varma was born on January 6, 1969. He graduated in law from Rewa University in 1992 and enrolled as an advocate the same year.

What was Justice Varma's career path before becoming a judge?

He practiced civil law, constitutional law, and corporate issues, among others. He served as special counsel for the Allahabad High Court and later as Senior Advocate before his elevation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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