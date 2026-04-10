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HomeSportsIPLNuwan Thushara Apologises To Sri Lanka Cricket, May Withdraw IPL NOC Case After Legal Battle

Nuwan Thushara Apologises To Sri Lanka Cricket, May Withdraw IPL NOC Case After Legal Battle

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has backed down in the IPL NOC dispute, apologised to SLC and signalled a possible withdrawal of his court case.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pacer Nuwan Thushara apologizes to Sri Lanka Cricket board.
  • Thushara withdraws court case over IPL No Objection Certificate.
  • SLC denied NOC citing failed fitness tests previously.

Colombo: In a stunning climb-down, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who had taken his cricket board to court for denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for IPL participation, has now extended an apology to the governing body and is considering withdrawing his case.

Sri Lanka Cricket sources said that Thushara had apologised in an e-mail to SLC, saying it was not his intention to "cause inconvenience to the governing body".

He was "seeking fairness and justice", as he felt he had been treated unfairly.

The backdown came as the SLC yesterday told the District Court here that objections will be filed on Thushara's application for court intervention to enable his participation in the 2026 IPL.

The 31-year-old had filed a case seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC). the SLC had declined his request, citing failed fitness tests.

The court allowed the SLC plea and the next hearing was set for April 23.

Thushara has 30 T20 international appearances to his credit since 2022. He was to appear for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season having previously played in 2024 and 2025. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nuwan Thushara take Sri Lanka Cricket to court?

Nuwan Thushara took Sri Lanka Cricket to court because they denied him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL, citing failed fitness tests.

What is Nuwan Thushara's current stance regarding his court case?

Thushara has apologized to Sri Lanka Cricket and is considering withdrawing his case, stating it wasn't his intention to cause inconvenience.

What was Sri Lanka Cricket's response to Thushara's court application?

Sri Lanka Cricket informed the District Court that they would file objections to Thushara's application, which sought court intervention for his IPL participation.

Has Nuwan Thushara played in the IPL before?

Yes, Nuwan Thushara has played in the IPL in previous seasons, specifically mentioning appearances in 2024 and 2025.

Published at : 10 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
SLC IPL Nuwan Thushara IPL NOC
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