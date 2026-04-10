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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security

US-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security

Iran US War Live Updates: Islamabad shuts down with tight security ahead of U.S.–Iran talks, as Pakistan hosts crucial negotiations amid fragile ceasefire tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Islamabad intensifies security and declares holiday for US-Iran peace talks.
  • Locals support security measures hoping talks bring de-escalation and peace.
  • Fragile ceasefire faces challenges amid regional tensions and ongoing conflicts.
  • Pakistan mediates talks aiming to prevent further escalation of hostilities.

Iran US War Live Updates: Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has been placed under tight security with authorities declaring a two-day public holiday ahead of crucial peace talks between the United States and Iran, as global attention turns to the high-stakes negotiations.

Islamabad Under Security Blanket As Talks Approach

On Thursday, police intensified security across Islamabad, setting up multiple checkpoints—particularly in the high-security Red Zone—where vehicles were subjected to detailed inspections. Schools, markets, and most businesses remained shut, leaving only limited activity in residential pockets, as per reports.

The measures, officials said, were necessary to ensure the safety of visiting delegations and prevent any disruption during the sensitive diplomatic engagement.

Residents Back Move, Hope For Peace Breakthrough

Many locals supported the government’s decision, viewing it as a precautionary but necessary step. Resident Bilal Habib expressed optimism that the talks could help de-escalate tensions.

“If these negotiations take place, it will be a positive step toward removing a major threat of conflict. This is a commendable initiative by the Pakistani army and government to bring both sides to the table. Since the meetings are being held in Islamabad today and tomorrow, I hope they lead to a constructive outcome. Declaring a public holiday for security reasons is a wise move, especially with delegations arriving from America and Iran,” he said.

Fragile Ceasefire Overshadowed By Regional Tensions

Despite preparations, uncertainty continues to loom over the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The situation remains complicated by ongoing military actions involving Israel in Lebanon, as well as disagreements over whether the truce extends beyond direct U.S.–Iran hostilities.

The conflict, which erupted in late February following coordinated strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran, has resulted in thousands of casualties and severe economic repercussions worldwide. Iran’s blockade of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global energy supplies, triggering an unprecedented oil and gas crisis.

Pakistan’s Mediation Role Gains Global Spotlight

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in the crisis, having helped broker a temporary two-week ceasefire earlier this week. The breakthrough followed a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who cautioned that “a whole civilisation will die” if Iran did not comply with U.S. demands.

The decision to host the talks in Islamabad has been widely seen as a diplomatic win for Pakistan, positioning it as a critical player in efforts to prevent further escalation.

Talks To Be Led By Top Delegations

Preparations are in full swing as delegations arrive for the weekend negotiations. The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will head the U.S. team.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that the talks would be “meaningless” if hostilities in Lebanon continue, highlighting the fragile nature of the diplomatic effort.

 

Related Video

Global Alert: Ceasefire Confusion Deepens as Lebanon Burns and Global Powers Clash

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Islamabad under tight security?

Islamabad is under tight security due to crucial peace talks between the United States and Iran being held there, with authorities ensuring the safety of visiting delegations.

What is the current status of the ceasefire between the US and Iran?

The ceasefire is fragile and overshadowed by regional tensions, including Israeli military actions in Lebanon and disagreements on its scope.

What role is Pakistan playing in the US-Iran crisis?

Pakistan is acting as a key intermediary, having helped broker a temporary ceasefire and now hosting crucial peace talks.

Who is leading the US delegation for the peace talks?

The U.S. delegation for the peace talks will be headed by Vice President JD Vance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Iran Israel US War Iran Israel Conflict Islamabad Lockdown News US Iran Talks Pakistan
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