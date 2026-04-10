US-Iran Talks Set In Pakistan; Islamabad Declares 2-Day Holiday, Tightens Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Islamabad intensifies security and declares holiday for US-Iran peace talks.

Locals support security measures hoping talks bring de-escalation and peace.

Fragile ceasefire faces challenges amid regional tensions and ongoing conflicts.

Pakistan mediates talks aiming to prevent further escalation of hostilities.

Iran US War Live Updates: Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has been placed under tight security with authorities declaring a two-day public holiday ahead of crucial peace talks between the United States and Iran, as global attention turns to the high-stakes negotiations.

Islamabad Under Security Blanket As Talks Approach

On Thursday, police intensified security across Islamabad, setting up multiple checkpoints—particularly in the high-security Red Zone—where vehicles were subjected to detailed inspections. Schools, markets, and most businesses remained shut, leaving only limited activity in residential pockets, as per reports.

The measures, officials said, were necessary to ensure the safety of visiting delegations and prevent any disruption during the sensitive diplomatic engagement.

Residents Back Move, Hope For Peace Breakthrough

Many locals supported the government’s decision, viewing it as a precautionary but necessary step. Resident Bilal Habib expressed optimism that the talks could help de-escalate tensions.

“If these negotiations take place, it will be a positive step toward removing a major threat of conflict. This is a commendable initiative by the Pakistani army and government to bring both sides to the table. Since the meetings are being held in Islamabad today and tomorrow, I hope they lead to a constructive outcome. Declaring a public holiday for security reasons is a wise move, especially with delegations arriving from America and Iran,” he said.

Fragile Ceasefire Overshadowed By Regional Tensions

Despite preparations, uncertainty continues to loom over the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The situation remains complicated by ongoing military actions involving Israel in Lebanon, as well as disagreements over whether the truce extends beyond direct U.S.–Iran hostilities.

The conflict, which erupted in late February following coordinated strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran, has resulted in thousands of casualties and severe economic repercussions worldwide. Iran’s blockade of the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global energy supplies, triggering an unprecedented oil and gas crisis.

Pakistan’s Mediation Role Gains Global Spotlight

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in the crisis, having helped broker a temporary two-week ceasefire earlier this week. The breakthrough followed a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who cautioned that “a whole civilisation will die” if Iran did not comply with U.S. demands.

The decision to host the talks in Islamabad has been widely seen as a diplomatic win for Pakistan, positioning it as a critical player in efforts to prevent further escalation.

Talks To Be Led By Top Delegations

Preparations are in full swing as delegations arrive for the weekend negotiations. The White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will head the U.S. team.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that the talks would be “meaningless” if hostilities in Lebanon continue, highlighting the fragile nature of the diplomatic effort.