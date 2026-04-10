Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump urged Netanyahu to scale down Lebanon operations.

Escalating Israeli strikes intensified despite US push for de-escalation.

Netanyahu rejected ceasefire claims, vowing to continue Hezbollah operations.

Israel is open to negotiations regarding Hezbollah and Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump said he has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down military operations in Lebanon, as Washington attempts to preserve a fragile ceasefire with Iran ahead of critical diplomatic engagements.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump confirmed that he raised the issue directly with Netanyahu during a recent phone call, signalling growing US concern over escalating violence along Israel’s northern front.

“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump said, referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname.

Israeli Strikes Intensify Despite Diplomatic Push

The outreach comes even as Israeli strikes in Lebanon have intensified in recent days. Lebanese authorities report that more than 300 people have been killed, with Israel maintaining that its operations are primarily targeting Hezbollah operatives.

However, visuals emerging from affected areas indicate civilian casualties, including women and children, raising alarm among international observers and complicating efforts to stabilise the region.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has launched a new wave of attacks aimed at Hezbollah rocket-launching positions.

"The IDF has begun to attack the Hezbollah terror organisation's launch sites in Lebanon," the military said in a statement posted on X.

US Push For De-Escalation

Trump’s remarks signal growing concern within the US administration that escalating violence in Lebanon could jeopardise ongoing efforts to stabilise the region and sustain the temporary truce with Iran.

Echoing the president’s stance, US Vice President JD Vance said Israel had agreed to exercise restraint.

He noted that Israel would “check itself” in Lebanon to avoid undermining sensitive negotiations with Tehran. However, developments on the ground indicate that any such restraint has been limited.

Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Claims

Netanyahu, however, pushed back strongly against suggestions of restraint, asserting that no ceasefire currently exists in Lebanon and pledging to press ahead with operations against Hezbollah.

"I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

The Israeli leader also indicated a dual-track approach, continuing military pressure while opening the door to diplomatic engagement with Lebanon.

Separately, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel is open to negotiations following outreach from Lebanon.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The statement added that discussions would focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations, while also acknowledging Beirut’s signalling on demilitarisation.

The developments underscore the strain on the already fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Lebanon emerging as a key flashpoint.

While Washington pushes for de-escalation to keep diplomatic channels open, Israel’s continued military operations and rising casualties on the ground highlight the challenges in containing the conflict within manageable limits.