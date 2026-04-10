Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Bibi Will Go Low-Key On Lebanon': Trump Speaks With Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Fragile Iran Ceasefire

'Bibi Will Go Low-Key On Lebanon': Trump Speaks With Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Fragile Iran Ceasefire

US-Iran ceasefire: President Donald Trump said he spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel's ongoing campaign against Lebanon. He said he has asked him to go 'low-key' on bombarding Lebanon.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President Trump urged Netanyahu to scale down Lebanon operations.
  • Escalating Israeli strikes intensified despite US push for de-escalation.
  • Netanyahu rejected ceasefire claims, vowing to continue Hezbollah operations.
  • Israel is open to negotiations regarding Hezbollah and Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump said he has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down military operations in Lebanon, as Washington attempts to preserve a fragile ceasefire with Iran ahead of critical diplomatic engagements.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump confirmed that he raised the issue directly with Netanyahu during a recent phone call, signalling growing US concern over escalating violence along Israel’s northern front.

“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump said, referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname.

Israeli Strikes Intensify Despite Diplomatic Push

The outreach comes even as Israeli strikes in Lebanon have intensified in recent days. Lebanese authorities report that more than 300 people have been killed, with Israel maintaining that its operations are primarily targeting Hezbollah operatives.

However, visuals emerging from affected areas indicate civilian casualties, including women and children, raising alarm among international observers and complicating efforts to stabilise the region.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has launched a new wave of attacks aimed at Hezbollah rocket-launching positions.

"The IDF has begun to attack the Hezbollah terror organisation's launch sites in Lebanon," the military said in a statement posted on X.

US Push For De-Escalation

Trump’s remarks signal growing concern within the US administration that escalating violence in Lebanon could jeopardise ongoing efforts to stabilise the region and sustain the temporary truce with Iran.

Echoing the president’s stance, US Vice President JD Vance said Israel had agreed to exercise restraint.

He noted that Israel would “check itself” in Lebanon to avoid undermining sensitive negotiations with Tehran. However, developments on the ground indicate that any such restraint has been limited.

Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Claims

Netanyahu, however, pushed back strongly against suggestions of restraint, asserting that no ceasefire currently exists in Lebanon and pledging to press ahead with operations against Hezbollah.

"I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said.

The Israeli leader also indicated a dual-track approach, continuing military pressure while opening the door to diplomatic engagement with Lebanon.

Separately, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel is open to negotiations following outreach from Lebanon.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The statement added that discussions would focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations, while also acknowledging Beirut’s signalling on demilitarisation.

The developments underscore the strain on the already fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with Lebanon emerging as a key flashpoint.

While Washington pushes for de-escalation to keep diplomatic channels open, Israel’s continued military operations and rising casualties on the ground highlight the challenges in containing the conflict within manageable limits.

Related Video

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump urge Prime Minister Netanyahu to do regarding Lebanon?

President Trump urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to scale down military operations in Lebanon. This action is part of Washington's efforts to preserve a ceasefire with Iran before diplomatic engagements.

Has Israel intensified its strikes in Lebanon recently?

Yes, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have intensified recently, with the IDF launching new attacks on Hezbollah rocket-launching positions. Lebanese authorities report over 300 deaths.

What is Prime Minister Netanyahu's stance on a ceasefire in Lebanon?

Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected claims of a ceasefire in Lebanon. He stated that Israel is continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force and will not stop until security is restored.

Is Israel open to negotiations with Lebanon?

Yes, Prime Minister Netanyahu indicated that Israel is open to negotiations with Lebanon. Discussions would focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Apr 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu United STates Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US Iran Ceasefire Lebanon Strikes
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Bibi Will Go Low-Key On Lebanon': Trump Speaks With Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Fragile Iran Ceasefire
'Bibi Will Go Low-Key On Lebanon': Trump Speaks With Netanyahu Amid Iran Ceasefire Strain
World
Trump Warns Iran Over Hormuz Toll As Mojtaba Khamenei Hints 'New Stage' In Strait Management Strategy
'They Better Stop Now': Trump Warns Iran Over Charging Toll At Strait Of Hormuz
World
US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica
US, India agree to further cooperation under Pax Silica
World
India finalising agreement to supply oil, gas to Mauritius amid West Asia crisis: Jaishankar
India finalising agreement to supply oil, gas to Mauritius amid West Asia crisis: Jaishankar
Advertisement

Videos

Modi Addresses Bengal Rally: Promises Change, Development, and BJP Government
Breaking: Nitish Kumar to Take RS Oath Tomorrow; Bihar Set for New BJP CM on April 15
Ceasefire Talks in Doubt: Iran’s Envoy Deletes Pakistan Meeting Post
Election Promise: PM Modi Announces Six Guarantees for Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Latest Update: Bulldozer Action in Mumbai After Violent Clash at Devi Poojan Amid Loudspeaker Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
Opinion
Embed widget