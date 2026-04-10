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HomeNewsIndiaIndia Avoided Namaz Hours To Strike On Terror Camps During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Army Chief

India Avoided Namaz Hours To Strike On Terror Camps During Operation Sindoor, Reveals Army Chief

Launched after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor targeted terror hubs across the border.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Operation Sindoor avoided strikes during prayer times, Army Chief stated.
  • Military action followed terror attack, targeting launchpads across border.
  • Operation demonstrated jointness, also focused on countering disinformation.

India’s Operation Sindoor was executed with both precision and carefully chosen timing, with the armed forces deliberately avoiding strikes during prayer hours, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said.

Speaking about the operation, Dwivedi noted that while the military had the flexibility to strike at any time, it consciously refrained from acting when individuals at the targeted locations might have been offering Namaz.

‘We Chose Timing With Sensitivity’

“When we were preparing to strike these targets, the timing could have been 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, at any hour,” he said, explaining the operational window.

However, he added that restraint was exercised. “We ensured that we would not act at a time when people on the other side might be offering Namaz at the terrorist camps,” he said, summing up the approach with the phrase, “sabka malik ek hai.”

Operation Followed Pahalgam Attack

The Army chief was referring to Operation Sindoor, launched in May last year after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

In response, Indian forces targeted terror launchpads across the Pakistan border and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated with drone incursions and shelling, though most drones were intercepted.

After days of escalation, both sides agreed to halt military actions across land, air and sea on May 10, 2025, following communication between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO).

‘A Turning Point in Modern Warfare’

Addressing the ‘Ran Samvad’ forum in Bengaluru, Dwivedi described Operation Sindoor as a “defining case study” in India’s evolving military strategy.

He highlighted its role in advancing domain jointness, while noting that further integration and fusion remain necessary.

The Army chief also underlined the significance of non-kinetic operations, revealing that around 15 per cent of the effort focused on countering disinformation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was India's Operation Sindoor launched?

Operation Sindoor was launched in May last year, following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Why did the Indian Army choose specific timing for Operation Sindoor strikes?

The armed forces deliberately avoided striking during prayer hours to show sensitivity towards individuals at targeted locations.

What was the reason behind Operation Sindoor?

The operation was a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, primarily tourists.

What did Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi say about Operation Sindoor?

He stated that the operation was executed with precision and careful timing, avoiding strikes during prayer times.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Operation Sindoor
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