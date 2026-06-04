ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Charles Leclerc Signs Major Multi-Year Contract Extension With Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari HP has secured its long-term future on the grid by announcing a multi-year contract extension with Charles Leclerc. The landmark renewal ensures that the 28-year-old Monegasque star will remain anchored to the Maranello-based outfit for "the coming seasons".

The announcement arrived just ahead of Leclerc’s highly anticipated home race at the Monaco Grand Prix. It underscores the absolute faith both parties hold in each other to break the team's ongoing title drought and return the World Championship to Italy.

A Decade-Long Bond and Historic Legacy

Leclerc’s relationship with the iconic Italian manufacturer is one of the deepest on the grid, stretching back to 2016 when he first joined the Ferrari Driver Academy. After a dominant Formula 2 title run in 2017 and a stellar F1 debut with Sauber in 2018, he was promoted to a full-time Ferrari race seat in 2019.

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Since then, Leclerc has carved his name directly into the Scuderia's history books.

With 155 race starts, he has made more appearances for Ferrari than any driver in history not named Michael Schumacher. He ranks second all-time for pole positions secured for the team, sitting just behind Schumacher. Leclerc has amassed eight Grand Prix victories, highlighted by iconic emotional wins on home turf in Monaco and in front of the Tifosi at Monza.

"More Than Just a Team"

Reflecting on his decision to sign the long-term renewal, Leclerc expressed a deep, emotional connection to the squad that dates back to his childhood dreams: "I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP. It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family. Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever. I'm deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello."

For Team Principal Fred Vasseur, keeping Leclerc locked into a multi-year deal alongside incoming veteran Lewis Hamilton provides Ferrari with an incredibly formidable, high-caliber driver lineup for the future grid. Vasseur noted that extending the partnership felt entirely organic for the team's trajectory:

"Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us. Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula One, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents."

With the contract drama officially settled, Leclerc - who currently sits third in the 2026 Drivers' Championship standings - can shift his complete focus toward optimizing performance around the low-speed corners of Monte Carlo.