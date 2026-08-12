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English NewsSportsRoger Federer Loses USD 52 Million And Billionaire Status Overnight; Here's What Happened

Roger Federer Loses USD 52 Million And Billionaire Status Overnight; Here's What Happened

Roger Federer’s net worth falls to USD 952.4 million after On Holding shares plunge 19%, wiping more than USD 52 million from his estimated fortune.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Roger Federer's estimated fortune fell below one billion dollars.
  • His net worth dropped to $952.4 million Tuesday afternoon.
  • On Holding shares plunged 19% after missing sales expectations.
  • Federer holds 2.5% stake, impacting his personal wealth.

Roger Federer has slipped below billionaire status after a sharp fall in the share price of Swiss sportswear company On Holding wiped more than USD 52 million from his estimated fortune.

The tennis legend’s net worth fell to USD 952.4 million as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Forbes estimates cited in the report. The decline came as On Holding shares plunged around 19% following the company's latest financial results.

Why Did Roger Federer Lose His Billionaire Status?

Federer owns an estimated 2.5% stake in On Holding, making the company's stock performance closely tied to his personal fortune.

On reported second-quarter net sales of 850.4 million Swiss francs (USD 1.04 billion), up 13% year-on-year. However, the figure missed expectations of 878.4 million francs (USD 1.08 billion).

The disappointing revenue number triggered a sharp market reaction, with On's shares falling around 19%. That decline reduced the value of Federer's stake and pushed his estimated wealth below the billion-dollar mark.

Federer Remains Close To The USD 1 Billion Mark

Despite the setback, Federer remains just under billionaire status.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired in 2022 after a 24-year career during which he earned roughly USD 131 million in prize money. His fortune was later boosted by major endorsement deals, including his partnership with Uniqlo, as well as his investment in On.

Federer joined On as a co-owner in 2019 and has remained closely involved with the company. His stake was a major factor in his wealth crossing the USD 1 billion threshold in 2025.

Interestingly, On's financial results were not entirely negative.

The company posted 105 million Swiss francs (USD 129.4 million) in net income, compared with a 40.9 million-franc loss during the same period last year. Its gross profit margin also increased from 61.5% to 65.4%, prompting the company to raise its full-year margin outlook to 65%.

For Federer, however, the immediate market reaction was enough to take his estimated fortune back below the billionaire milestone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Roger Federer's net worth fall below billionaire status?

His net worth declined due to a sharp fall in the share price of Swiss sportswear company On Holding. The fall wiped over $52 million from his estimated fortune.

What is Roger Federer's estimated net worth now?

Roger Federer's estimated net worth is $952.4 million. This figure places him just under the billionaire milestone after the recent market decline.

What caused On Holding's shares to drop significantly?

On Holding's shares plunged around 19% after its second-quarter net sales of $1.04 billion missed expectations of $1.08 billion. This revenue miss triggered the market reaction.

What is Roger Federer's involvement with On Holding?

Federer joined On as a co-owner in 2019 and holds an estimated 2.5% stake. His investment and the company's performance are closely linked to his personal wealth.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tennis Roger Federer Breaking News ABP Live Sports Business Roger Federer Net Worth On Holding Roger Federer Billionaire
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