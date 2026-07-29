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English NewsScienceQuote Of The Day | Jane Goodall's Inspiring Words On Creating A Positive Impact

Quote Of The Day | Jane Goodall's Inspiring Words On Creating A Positive Impact

Wednesday Wisdom Quote Of The Day | Jane Goodall's quote reminds us that every action counts. Her message encourages us to make thoughtful choices and create a positive difference in the world.

Written By : ABP Live Science |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Her lifelong work champions conservation and individual responsibility globally.

Renowned primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall has spent decades inspiring millions through her groundbreaking research and unwavering commitment to protecting wildlife and the environment. Her quote, "What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make," serves as a powerful reminder that every individual has the ability to influence the world through their choices and actions. Whether in protecting nature, helping others, or striving for personal growth, Goodall's message encourages people to recognise their responsibility and use it to create positive change.

Quote And Meaning

"What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." - Jane Goodall

This quote emphasises that no action is too small to matter. Every decision we make—whether in our personal lives, careers, communities, or the environment creates a ripple effect. Rather than believing that change depends solely on governments or large organisations, Goodall encourages individuals to take responsibility for their own actions. The message inspires people to act with compassion, purpose, and integrity, reminding them that meaningful change begins with everyday choices.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Jane Goodall has shared this message in numerous speeches, interviews, and public discussions over the years while advocating for environmental conservation, wildlife protection, and sustainable living. Although it is difficult to pinpoint the exact occasion when she first expressed these words, the quote has become one of her most recognised statements and reflects the philosophy she has championed throughout her decades-long career.

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Best known for her pioneering research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park, Goodall transformed the world's understanding of animal behaviour and became one of the most influential voices in global conservation. Through her work with the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots youth programme, she has inspired people of all ages to believe that individual actions can collectively make a lasting impact on the planet.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Jane Goodall inspire others to make a positive impact?

Through her work with the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots & Shoots youth programme, she inspires people of all ages. She champions the belief that individual actions can collectively make a lasting impact on the planet.

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Wednesday Wisdom Quote Jane Goodall Quote Jane Goodall Motivation
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