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HomeScienceNASA Reveals Plans For A Permanent Moon Base At The Lunar South Pole

NASA Reveals Plans For A Permanent Moon Base At The Lunar South Pole

NASA is building Moon Base, a lunar habitat at the South Pole where astronauts will live and work long-term, paving the way for future crewed missions to Mars.

By : ABP Live Science | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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  • NASA to host news conference for further details.

NASA's dream of having a permanent home on the Moon is no longer just a dream. The American space agency has officially announced that it is working on Moon Base, a full-scale lunar habitat where astronauts will live and carry out long-term science missions.

What Moon Base Really Means

Moon Base is not just a temporary stop on the lunar surface. It is a long-term exploration and infrastructure initiative built around the idea of a sustained human presence on the Moon, with a specific focus on the lunar South Pole. The goal is to boost scientific and commercial activity on the Moon, while laying the groundwork for bigger missions in the years ahead.

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NASA calls this the Golden Age of innovation and exploration. The agency plans to send astronauts on bigger and more challenging missions, aimed at scientific discovery, economic benefits, and eventually, the first-ever crewed trip to Mars.

READ MORE | ISRO May Soon Open Doors To Civilians: Check If You Have What It Takes To Be An Astronaut

New Partners, Mission Plans On Horizon

Progress on Moon Base also includes new industry partnerships, with leadership expected to discuss these developments along with upcoming mission plans in the days ahead. For those who want to follow the announcement as it happens, NASA will host a news conference on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. EDT (May 26, 11 p.m. IST). The briefing will be held at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I follow the latest developments on Moon Base?

NASA will host a news conference on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. EDT at its Headquarters in Washington to discuss new industry partnerships and upcoming mission plans.

Published at : 21 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
NASA Lunar Habitat Moon's South Pole
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