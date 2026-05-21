NASA Reveals Plans For A Permanent Moon Base At The Lunar South Pole

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NASA to host news conference for further details.

NASA's dream of having a permanent home on the Moon is no longer just a dream. The American space agency has officially announced that it is working on Moon Base, a full-scale lunar habitat where astronauts will live and carry out long-term science missions.

What Moon Base Really Means

Moon Base is not just a temporary stop on the lunar surface. It is a long-term exploration and infrastructure initiative built around the idea of a sustained human presence on the Moon, with a specific focus on the lunar South Pole. The goal is to boost scientific and commercial activity on the Moon, while laying the groundwork for bigger missions in the years ahead.

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NASA calls this the Golden Age of innovation and exploration. The agency plans to send astronauts on bigger and more challenging missions, aimed at scientific discovery, economic benefits, and eventually, the first-ever crewed trip to Mars.

We're building a Moon Base!

@NASAMoonBase will serve as a habitat where astronauts live and work during long-term science missions.



Join us at 2pm ET on Tuesday, May 26, for a live news event where we’ll share updates on our lunar exploration plans: https://t.co/IJXA7xYwju pic.twitter.com/jAnkXDg3NY — NASA (@NASA) May 20, 2026

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New Partners, Mission Plans On Horizon

Progress on Moon Base also includes new industry partnerships, with leadership expected to discuss these developments along with upcoming mission plans in the days ahead. For those who want to follow the announcement as it happens, NASA will host a news conference on Tuesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. EDT (May 26, 11 p.m. IST). The briefing will be held at the agency's Headquarters in Washington.