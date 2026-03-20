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As the country prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, an unusual yet familiar divide has emerged on the calendar. While Kerala has already begun festivities, the rest of India is observing the festival a day later. This difference, though striking at first glance, stems from a deeply rooted Islamic tradition that continues to shape how Eid is marked across regions, the sighting of the crescent moon.

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Why Kerala Is Celebrating Eid Earlier

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The key reason behind this variation lies in confirmed moon sightings. In parts of Kerala, especially along coastal belts, religious authorities verified the appearance of the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening. With this confirmation, clerics declared the beginning of the new Islamic month, allowing Eid celebrations to commence on Friday.

In contrast, several regions across northern and central India reported no verified sighting of the moon. As a result, Friday remained the final day of Ramzan for these areas, shifting Eid celebrations to the following day.

How Moon Sighting Shapes Eid Dates

Unlike festivals that follow fixed dates, Eid-ul-Fitr is determined entirely by the Islamic lunar calendar. The transition from Ramzan to Shawwal depends on the physical visibility of the crescent moon, which can vary due to geography, weather, and atmospheric conditions.

This means different regions may begin and end the fasting month on separate days, making such variations not only possible but expected in certain years.

Why Kerala Often Aligns With Gulf Countries

Kerala’s geographical positioning plays a significant role in early moon visibility. Being a coastal state, the crescent is often sighted here sooner, sometimes aligning with sightings in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia.

Another contributing factor is the strong cultural and professional connection between Kerala and Gulf countries, where many residents live and work. This connection often influences how religious observances are aligned, particularly when moon sightings coincide.

A Longer Fast For The Rest Of India

With no confirmed sighting in most parts of the country, Muslims outside Kerala are completing a full 30 days of fasting this year. Meanwhile, Kerala concludes the holy month after 29 days, based on its verified sighting.

Such variations are a natural outcome of the lunar system and reflect the diversity of observance across regions.

Unity Beyond Dates

Despite the difference in celebration days, the spirit of Eid remains unchanged. It continues to be a time of gratitude, prayer, charity, and togetherness.

Religious leaders have also emphasised harmony during this period. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said, “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love.”

Why This Calendar Split Matters

While the difference may appear like a divide, it actually highlights the authenticity of a centuries-old practice rooted in observation rather than uniformity. It raises an interesting question, in an age of precision and technology, does tradition still hold the final word?

For millions, the answer lies in faith, where the sighting of the moon continues to guide not just dates, but deeply cherished traditions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]