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HomeReligionWhy Kerala Is Celebrating Eid Today While Rest Of India Waits Till Tomorrow? Real Reason Explained

Why Kerala Is Celebrating Eid Today While Rest Of India Waits Till Tomorrow? Real Reason Explained

Why is Kerala celebrating Eid earlier than the rest of India in 2026? Understand the moon sighting process and date differences across regions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the country prepares to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, an unusual yet familiar divide has emerged on the calendar. While Kerala has already begun festivities, the rest of India is observing the festival a day later. This difference, though striking at first glance, stems from a deeply rooted Islamic tradition that continues to shape how Eid is marked across regions, the sighting of the crescent moon.

ALSO READ: Eid 2026: City-Wise Shawwal Moon Sighting Time In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad And More

Why Kerala Is Celebrating Eid Earlier

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The key reason behind this variation lies in confirmed moon sightings. In parts of Kerala, especially along coastal belts, religious authorities verified the appearance of the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening. With this confirmation, clerics declared the beginning of the new Islamic month, allowing Eid celebrations to commence on Friday.

In contrast, several regions across northern and central India reported no verified sighting of the moon. As a result, Friday remained the final day of Ramzan for these areas, shifting Eid celebrations to the following day.

How Moon Sighting Shapes Eid Dates

Unlike festivals that follow fixed dates, Eid-ul-Fitr is determined entirely by the Islamic lunar calendar. The transition from Ramzan to Shawwal depends on the physical visibility of the crescent moon, which can vary due to geography, weather, and atmospheric conditions.

This means different regions may begin and end the fasting month on separate days, making such variations not only possible but expected in certain years.

Why Kerala Often Aligns With Gulf Countries

Kerala’s geographical positioning plays a significant role in early moon visibility. Being a coastal state, the crescent is often sighted here sooner, sometimes aligning with sightings in Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia.

Another contributing factor is the strong cultural and professional connection between Kerala and Gulf countries, where many residents live and work. This connection often influences how religious observances are aligned, particularly when moon sightings coincide.

A Longer Fast For The Rest Of India

With no confirmed sighting in most parts of the country, Muslims outside Kerala are completing a full 30 days of fasting this year. Meanwhile, Kerala concludes the holy month after 29 days, based on its verified sighting.

Such variations are a natural outcome of the lunar system and reflect the diversity of observance across regions.

Unity Beyond Dates

Despite the difference in celebration days, the spirit of Eid remains unchanged. It continues to be a time of gratitude, prayer, charity, and togetherness.

Religious leaders have also emphasised harmony during this period. Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said, “On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love.”

Why This Calendar Split Matters

While the difference may appear like a divide, it actually highlights the authenticity of a centuries-old practice rooted in observation rather than uniformity. It raises an interesting question, in an age of precision and technology, does tradition still hold the final word?

For millions, the answer lies in faith, where the sighting of the moon continues to guide not just dates, but deeply cherished traditions.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kerala celebrating Eid a day before the rest of India?

Kerala is celebrating Eid earlier because religious authorities confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening. This confirmed sighting marks the beginning of the new Islamic month.

How is the date of Eid-ul-Fitr determined?

Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar and depends on the physical sighting of the crescent moon. This visibility can vary based on geography and weather conditions.

Why does Kerala often align with Gulf countries for Eid dates?

Kerala's coastal geography often leads to earlier moon sightings, similar to Gulf nations. Strong cultural and professional ties also influence this alignment.

What is the significance of the moon sighting tradition for Eid?

The moon sighting tradition highlights the authenticity of centuries-old Islamic practices. It emphasizes faith and observation over rigid uniformity for determining religious dates.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eid 2026 Eid Moon Sighting India Kerala Eid Date
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