Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Buddha Purnima observes Lord Buddha's teachings on peace, reflection.

Buddha, born Siddhartha, belonged to Kshatriya Shakya dynasty.

Five principles: non-violence, truth, no stealing, self-control.

Four Noble Truths address suffering's cause and path.

Lord Buddha, often referred to as the 'Light of Asia,' continues to inspire millions across the world with his timeless teachings. Even after thousands of years, his philosophy remains deeply relevant. Buddha Purnima is not just a festival for followers of Buddhism, but a day of peace, reflection, and self-realisation for all humanity. This year, the sacred occasion is being observed today, on May 1.

Here are some important facts and beliefs associated with the day:

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Which Caste Did Lord Buddha Belong To?

According to the historical and religious texts, Lord Buddha was born into the Kshatriya clan of the Shakya dynasty. His father, King Shuddhodana, ruled Kapilavastu. Buddha’s childhood name was Siddhartha, and after attaining enlightenment, he came to be known as 'Buddha,' meaning the enlightened one.

The Five Principles Of Buddha

Gautama Buddha laid down five basic moral guidelines for householders, known as the Panchsheel. These principles form the foundation of a balanced and ethical life:

Non-violence (Ahimsa): Do not harm or kill any living being.

Do not harm or kill any living being. Non-stealing (Asteya): Do not take what is not yours.

Do not take what is not yours. Truthfulness (Satya): Avoid lying and maintain purity in speech.

Avoid lying and maintain purity in speech. Purity/Restraint (Brahmacharya): Practice self-control and avoid misconduct.

Practice self-control and avoid misconduct. Avoid Intoxication: Refrain from consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substances.

The Four Noble Truths Of Buddha

The core of Buddha’s teachings lies in the Four Noble Truths, which explain the nature of suffering and the path to overcome it:

Dukkha (Suffering): Life involves suffering, including birth, aging, illness, and death.

Life involves suffering, including birth, aging, illness, and death. Samudaya (Cause of Suffering): The root cause of suffering is desire or attachment.

The root cause of suffering is desire or attachment. Nirodha (End of Suffering): It is possible to end suffering by overcoming desires.

It is possible to end suffering by overcoming desires. Magga (Path to End Suffering): The Eightfold Path leads to liberation from suffering.

What Should You Do On Buddha Purnima?

On this auspicious day, people are encouraged to engage in activities that promote peace and positivity:

Light lamps at home and in places of worship.

Donate food, clothes, or essentials to the needy.

Observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Buddha.

Plant a tree, as Buddha had a deep connection with nature.

Practice meditation for at least 10–15 minutes for inner calm.

Which Colours Are Considered Auspicious?

Buddha Purnima symbolises purity, peace, and non-violence, and certain colours are believed to enhance this spirit:

White: Represents simplicity, purity, and peace, ideal for the occasion.

Yellow or Saffron: Associated with spirituality and positive energy.

It is advisable to avoid dark or black clothing on this day, as they are considered to absorb energy and contrast with the calm nature of the festival.

Buddha’s Message

Lord Buddha’s message is simple yet profound: "Be a light unto yourself" (Appo Deepo Bhava). This Buddha Purnima, let go of negativity and embrace a path of love, compassion, and self-awareness.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]