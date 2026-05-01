Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Know Date, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations In South India

According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is observed multiple times across India, each region following its own traditions and timings. While the festival celebrated on Chaitra Purnima is widely recognised in North India, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti holds special importance in the southern states. In 2026, this occasion will be observed on May 12 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other Telugu-speaking regions. The festival falls on the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha and is marked with deep devotion and elaborate rituals.

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Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Muhurat

The Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Jyeshtha month will begin at 3:24 PM on May 11, 2026, and conclude at 2:52 PM on May 12, 2026. Devotees consider this period highly auspicious for worship and religious observances.

41-Day Deeksha Tradition

One of the most unique aspects of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is the 41-day deeksha (vow) observed by devotees. In 2026, this spiritual observance began on April 2 and will conclude on May 12. During this period, devotees follow strict discipline, prayers, and rituals, culminating in special puja on the final day.

Connection Of Lord Hanuman With South India

According to the Ramayana, Lord Hanuman is believed to have been born at Anjanadri Hill. It is said that Mata Anjana, wife of Vanar king Kesari, performed intense penance here, which led to the birth of Maruti. In South India, Hanuman is worshipped as a symbol of devotion, strength, and courage, inspiring values of self-discipline and service.

He is also known by different names across regions, Maruti at Anjanadri, Hanumantha and Anjaneya in Kannada-speaking areas, Hanumantudu and Anjaneyudu in Telugu regions, and Anjaneyar in Tamil traditions.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Rituals

The day begins with an early morning bath followed by a vow for fasting and worship. Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand, seeking blessings. Offerings such as sindoor, betel leaves, and jaggery with roasted gram are presented to Lord Hanuman.

Temples come alive with bhajans, kirtans, and processions. Many devotees who observe the 41-day deeksha perform special rituals on this day, marking the completion of their spiritual journey.

Important Things To Keep In Mind

There are certain traditional beliefs associated with Hanuman worship. Charanamrit is not used during Hanuman puja, so devotees should avoid offering it. Those observing the fast are advised not to consume salt on this day.

It is also believed that since Lord Hanuman was a celibate, women should refrain from touching the idol during puja. Devotees are encouraged to maintain peace at home, as harmony is considered essential for seeking divine blessings.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrations Across India

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated differently across various parts of the country. In North India, it is observed on Chaitra Purnima, which falls on April 2, 2026. In Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated as Hanumath Jayanthi on Margashirsha Amavasya, which will be observed on January 7, 2027.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival spans 41 days, beginning on Chaitra Purnima and concluding on May 12, 2026. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during the Margashirsha month, which will fall on December 22, 2026. Meanwhile, in Odisha, the festival coincides with Vishuva Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankranti.

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