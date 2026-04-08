Iran US Tensions: Netanyahu Backs US-Iran Truce, Says Lebanon Not Covered By Ceasefire

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the United States’ decision to temporarily halt military strikes against Iran, signaling alignment with Washington’s diplomatic push. The confirmation came through a statement issued on X, where Netanyahu endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to pause offensive action for two weeks.

The move is part of a broader effort to create space for negotiations aimed at curbing Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions. Israeli officials indicated that the pause is conditional and tied to specific expectations from Tehran.

Netanyahu's Clear Red Line On Lebanon

Despite backing the pause, Israel made it clear that the ceasefire has limits. Netanyahu’s office emphasized that the temporary halt in hostilities does not extend to Lebanon, drawing a distinction that could have implications for regional tensions.

Netanyahu's office said: “Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, contingent on Iran immediately reopening the straits and ceasing all attacks on the U.S., Israel, and regional countries. Israel also endorses the U.S. effort to guarantee that Iran no longer presents a nuclear, missile, or terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors, and the world. The United States has assured Israel of its commitment to achieving these shared objectives, alongside Israel and its regional allies, during the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon.”

The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.



The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 8, 2026

Conflicting Signals From Pakistan

The statement from Israel stands in contrast to remarks made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who suggested that a wider ceasefire agreement had already been reached. Sharif claimed that the United States, Iran, and their respective allies had agreed to halt hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, with immediate effect.

While Washington and its allies appear to be coordinating on Iran-focused negotiations, differing interpretations among regional players highlight the fragile and complex nature of the diplomatic process.