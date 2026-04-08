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HomeNewsWorldIran US Tensions: Netanyahu Backs US-Iran Truce, Says Lebanon Not Covered By Ceasefire

Iran US Tensions: Netanyahu Backs US-Iran Truce, Says Lebanon Not Covered By Ceasefire

Israel backs US pause on Iran strikes but excludes Lebanon, contradicting Pakistan’s claim of a broader ceasefire across regions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the United States’ decision to temporarily halt military strikes against Iran, signaling alignment with Washington’s diplomatic push. The confirmation came through a statement issued on X, where Netanyahu endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to pause offensive action for two weeks.

The move is part of a broader effort to create space for negotiations aimed at curbing Iran’s military and nuclear ambitions. Israeli officials indicated that the pause is conditional and tied to specific expectations from Tehran.

Netanyahu's Clear Red Line On Lebanon

Despite backing the pause, Israel made it clear that the ceasefire has limits. Netanyahu’s office emphasized that the temporary halt in hostilities does not extend to Lebanon, drawing a distinction that could have implications for regional tensions.

Netanyahu's office said: “Israel supports President Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, contingent on Iran immediately reopening the straits and ceasing all attacks on the U.S., Israel, and regional countries. Israel also endorses the U.S. effort to guarantee that Iran no longer presents a nuclear, missile, or terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbors, and the world. The United States has assured Israel of its commitment to achieving these shared objectives, alongside Israel and its regional allies, during the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon.”

Conflicting Signals From Pakistan

The statement from Israel stands in contrast to remarks made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who suggested that a wider ceasefire agreement had already been reached. Sharif claimed that the United States, Iran, and their respective allies had agreed to halt hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, with immediate effect.

While Washington and its allies appear to be coordinating on Iran-focused negotiations, differing interpretations among regional players highlight the fragile and complex nature of the diplomatic process.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Israel's stance on the US decision to pause military strikes against Iran?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the US decision to temporarily halt military strikes against Iran. This aligns with Washington's diplomatic efforts to encourage negotiations with Tehran.

What are the conditions for the temporary halt in strikes against Iran?

The pause is conditional on Iran immediately reopening the straits and ceasing all attacks on the U.S., Israel, and regional countries. It's also tied to ensuring Iran doesn't pose a nuclear, missile, or terror threat.

Does the ceasefire apply to Lebanon?

No, the temporary ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon. Israel has explicitly stated this distinction, indicating its continued operations in that region.

What did Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif say about a ceasefire?

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested a wider ceasefire agreement had been reached, involving the US, Iran, and their allies, across multiple fronts including Lebanon.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran War Donald Trump Iran Strike Delay Strait Of Hormuz Reopening
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