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HomeReligionWhen Is Masik Shivratri In April 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Shiv

When Is Masik Shivratri In April 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Shiv

Masik Shivratri holds deep spiritual importance with night पूजा, four prahar rituals, and sacred beliefs that bring peace, positivity, and divine blessings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 07:29 AM (IST)

Masik Shivratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiv. This day is considered as spiritually rewarding as Mahashivratri. In 2026, the Vaishakh Masik Shivratri will be observed on April 15.

According to Hindu scriptures, worshipping Lord Shiv with devotion during the night of Masik Shivratri pleases the deity, who blesses devotees with happiness, peace, longevity, and liberation.

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Vaishakh Masik Shivratri Muhurat 2026

The Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakh month will begin at 10:31 PM on April 15, 2026, and conclude at 8:11 PM on April 16, 2026.

Puja Muhurat: 11:55 PM to 12:40 AM (midnight of April 16)

Why Night Worship Is Important

As per the Shiv Purana and Skanda Purana, nighttime is considered highly powerful from a spiritual perspective. The calm environment and focused mind during the night make it ideal for meditation and worship. It is believed that Lord Shiv manifested in the form of a Shivling during the night, which is why performing puja at this time is especially auspicious.

Significance Of Worship In Four Prahars

  • First Prahar: Associated with physical purification, where devotees seek forgiveness for past deeds.
  • Second Prahar: Linked to mental cleansing, helping remove negativity and stress.
  • Third Prahar: Considered the time for spiritual awakening, when devotion deepens.
  • Fourth Prahar: Regarded as the most divine phase, believed to grant complete blessings and pave the path to moksha.

Performing Abhishek with water, milk, honey, and offering belpatra during each prahar is believed to please Lord Shiv greatly.

Masik Shivratri Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Take a vow (sankalp) for fasting and performing the ritual. Clean the Shivling with water and purify the worship area. If visiting a temple is not possible, a Shivling can be installed at home.

Offer Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) during Abhishek, followed by Gangajal. Chant 'Om Namah Shivya' while performing the rituals. Offer belpatra (ensuring it is placed correctly), sandalwood paste, rice grains (akshat), flowers, and bhasma. Light incense and diya, and perform aarti. Worship during all four prahars of the night is considered highly beneficial.

Things To Avoid

  • Do not offer Tulsi leaves on the Shivling
  • Avoid offering Ketaki flowers
  • Ensure belpatra is clean and placed properly
  • Maintain purity of body and mind throughout the fast and rituals

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Masik Shivratri Puja Rituals Masik Shivratri 2026 Masik Shivratri In April 2026 Masik Shivratri April Date Masik Shivratri Puja Timing
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