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HomeReligionAkshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Auspicious Timings And Zodiac Colours For Buying A Vehicle

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Auspicious Timings And Zodiac Colours For Buying A Vehicle

Check out the auspicious timings, rituals, and zodiac-based colour tips for vehicle purchase that are believed to bring prosperity, stability, and long-term success.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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If you are planning to buy a vehicle in April, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious day of the month. In 2026, the festival will be observed on April 19 and is believed to bring good fortune and success into one’s life.

Traditionally, people purchase gold and silver on this day, as scriptures suggest that anything bought on Akshaya Tritiya brings long-lasting prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Similarly, buying a vehicle on this day is also considered highly auspicious, ensuring growth, comfort, and financial stability.

ALSO READ: When Is Masik Shivratri In April 2026: Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And All About Worshipping Lord Shiv

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

  • Abhuj Muhurat: 10:49 AM – 5:51 AM (April 20)
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 AM – 12:46 PM
  • Tripushkar Yoga: 07:10 AM – 10:49 AM
  • Amrit Kaal: 05:51 AM – 07:28 AM
  • Shubh Muhurat: 09:05 AM – 10:43 AM
  • Char Muhurat: 01:58 PM – 03:35 PM
  • Labh Muhurat: 03:35 PM – 05:12 PM
  • Amrit Kaal: 05:12 PM – 06:50 PM
  • Char Muhurat: 06:50 PM – 08:12 PM

Why Buying A Vehicle On Akshaya Tritiya Is Significant

The word “Akshaya” means something that never diminishes. It is believed that purchases made on this day continue to grow in value and bring stability. Buying a vehicle on this occasion is said to enhance comfort, prosperity, and progress. It is also seen as a long-term investment that yields positive returns. Vehicles are often considered a symbol of wealth and Lakshmi, and purchasing one on this day is believed to attract abundance and success.

Vehicle Colours According To Your Zodiac Sign

  • Aries: Red or maroon colours are considered beneficial.
  • Taurus: White or silver vehicles are auspicious.
  • Gemini: Green, cream, or grey colours are favourable.
  • Cancer: White, silver, or cream shades bring luck.
  • Leo: Red, maroon, saffron, or chocolate shades are ideal.
  • Virgo: Green, white, or grey vehicles are auspicious.
  • Libra: White, shiny, or silver colours are beneficial.
  • Scorpio: Red, maroon, or chocolate colours are considered lucky.
  • Sagittarius: Yellow, cream, or white colours are favourable.
  • Capricorn: Black, blue, or brown vehicles bring luck.
  • Aquarius: Black, blue, or purple colours are auspicious.
  • Pisces: Yellow, white, or cream colours are considered auspicious.

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most favourable occasions for major purchases, especially vehicles, as it is believed to open doors to prosperity and long-term growth.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the auspicious day to buy a vehicle in April 2026?

Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious day in April 2026 to buy a vehicle. It falls on April 19th and is believed to bring good fortune.

Why is buying a vehicle on Akshaya Tritiya considered auspicious?

Purchasing a vehicle on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring long-lasting prosperity, growth, comfort, and financial stability. The word 'Akshaya' means something that never diminishes.

What are some of the auspicious muhurats for buying a vehicle on Akshaya Tritiya 2026?

Key muhurats include the Abhijit Muhurat (11:55 AM - 12:46 PM), Shubh Muhurat (09:05 AM - 10:43 AM), and Labh Muhurat (03:35 PM - 05:12 PM).

Are there specific vehicle colors recommended based on zodiac signs for Akshaya Tritiya?

Yes, the article suggests specific colors for each zodiac sign. For example, red or maroon for Aries, white or silver for Taurus, and green or white for Virgo.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
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Akshaya Tritiya Auspicious Timings Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat To Buy Car Buy Car As Per Your Zodiac Colour
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