Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Check Auspicious Timings And Zodiac Colours For Buying A Vehicle

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If you are planning to buy a vehicle in April, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the most auspicious day of the month. In 2026, the festival will be observed on April 19 and is believed to bring good fortune and success into one’s life.

Traditionally, people purchase gold and silver on this day, as scriptures suggest that anything bought on Akshaya Tritiya brings long-lasting prosperity and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Similarly, buying a vehicle on this day is also considered highly auspicious, ensuring growth, comfort, and financial stability.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

Abhuj Muhurat: 10:49 AM – 5:51 AM (April 20)

10:49 AM – 5:51 AM (April 20) Abhijit Muhurat: 11:55 AM – 12:46 PM

11:55 AM – 12:46 PM Tripushkar Yoga: 07:10 AM – 10:49 AM

07:10 AM – 10:49 AM Amrit Kaal: 05:51 AM – 07:28 AM

05:51 AM – 07:28 AM Shubh Muhurat: 09:05 AM – 10:43 AM

09:05 AM – 10:43 AM Char Muhurat: 01:58 PM – 03:35 PM

01:58 PM – 03:35 PM Labh Muhurat: 03:35 PM – 05:12 PM

03:35 PM – 05:12 PM Amrit Kaal: 05:12 PM – 06:50 PM

05:12 PM – 06:50 PM Char Muhurat: 06:50 PM – 08:12 PM

Why Buying A Vehicle On Akshaya Tritiya Is Significant

The word “Akshaya” means something that never diminishes. It is believed that purchases made on this day continue to grow in value and bring stability. Buying a vehicle on this occasion is said to enhance comfort, prosperity, and progress. It is also seen as a long-term investment that yields positive returns. Vehicles are often considered a symbol of wealth and Lakshmi, and purchasing one on this day is believed to attract abundance and success.

Vehicle Colours According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Red or maroon colours are considered beneficial.

Red or maroon colours are considered beneficial. Taurus: White or silver vehicles are auspicious.

White or silver vehicles are auspicious. Gemini: Green, cream, or grey colours are favourable.

Green, cream, or grey colours are favourable. Cancer: White, silver, or cream shades bring luck.

White, silver, or cream shades bring luck. Leo: Red, maroon, saffron, or chocolate shades are ideal.

Red, maroon, saffron, or chocolate shades are ideal. Virgo: Green, white, or grey vehicles are auspicious.

Green, white, or grey vehicles are auspicious. Libra: White, shiny, or silver colours are beneficial.

White, shiny, or silver colours are beneficial. Scorpio: Red, maroon, or chocolate colours are considered lucky.

Red, maroon, or chocolate colours are considered lucky. Sagittarius: Yellow, cream, or white colours are favourable.

Yellow, cream, or white colours are favourable. Capricorn: Black, blue, or brown vehicles bring luck.

Black, blue, or brown vehicles bring luck. Aquarius: Black, blue, or purple colours are auspicious.

Black, blue, or purple colours are auspicious. Pisces: Yellow, white, or cream colours are considered auspicious.

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most favourable occasions for major purchases, especially vehicles, as it is believed to open doors to prosperity and long-term growth.