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Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: As Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi approaches, many devotees find themselves asking the same question, should the fast be observed on 5 April or 6 April 2026? The confusion stems from overlapping Chaturthi timings in the Hindu calendar, leaving people unsure about the correct day for puja and fasting.

Dedicated to Lord Ganesh, this sacred day holds immense spiritual significance. Observing the vrat is believed to remove obstacles and bring relief from life’s challenges. But to gain its full benefits, following the correct date and rituals is essential.

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Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date

According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi during the Krishna Paksha of Vaishakh month begins on 5 April 2026 at 11:59 am and ends on 6 April 2026 at 2:10 pm.

While many Hindu fasts are observed based on uday tithi (sunrise timing), Sankashti Chaturthi follows a different rule. Since the fast is broken only after sighting the moon, the day with the relevant moonrise becomes significant.

Therefore, Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 5 April 2026.

On this day, auspicious Yogs such as Vajra Yog and Siddhi Yog will also be present, along with Vishakha Nakshatra, enhancing its spiritual importance.

Puja Muhurat And Moonrise Time

For those observing the fast, timing plays a crucial role.

Morning Muhurat: 07:41 am to 12:49 pm

07:41 am to 12:49 pm Evening Muhurat: 06:20 pm to 08:06 pm

Interestingly, Bhadra will also be in effect on this day from 06:07 am to 11:59 am. However, as its presence is considered to be in the netherworld (Patal Lok), it will not impact religious rituals.

Moonrise Time: 09:58 pm

Devotees should perform Chandra Puja at night and offer arghya before breaking their fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Rituals To Follow

Observing the vrat with proper rituals is believed to please Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

Begin the day early with a bath and take a vow to observe the fast

Light a diya in front of Lord Ganesh’s idol or image

Offer durva grass, modak, laddoos, and red or yellow flowers

Chant the sacred mantra: “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah"

Perform aarti with devotion

Conclude the fast after offering arghya to the moon at night

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is not just another fasting day, it symbolises faith, discipline, and hope. Devotees believe that sincere prayers on this day can help overcome life’s hurdles and bring peace and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]