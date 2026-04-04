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HomeReligionVikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: 5 Or 6 April? Know The Correct Date, Puja Muhurat And Moonrise Details

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: 5 Or 6 April? Know The Correct Date, Puja Muhurat And Moonrise Details

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 falls on 5 April. Check exact date, puja muhurat, moonrise time and rituals to observe the fast correctly.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: As Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi approaches, many devotees find themselves asking the same question, should the fast be observed on 5 April or 6 April 2026? The confusion stems from overlapping Chaturthi timings in the Hindu calendar, leaving people unsure about the correct day for puja and fasting.

Dedicated to Lord Ganesh, this sacred day holds immense spiritual significance. Observing the vrat is believed to remove obstacles and bring relief from life’s challenges. But to gain its full benefits, following the correct date and rituals is essential.

ALSO READ: Vaishakh Month 2026: Dates, Significance And Rituals That Promise Divine Blessings

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date

According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi during the Krishna Paksha of Vaishakh month begins on 5 April 2026 at 11:59 am and ends on 6 April 2026 at 2:10 pm.

While many Hindu fasts are observed based on uday tithi (sunrise timing), Sankashti Chaturthi follows a different rule. Since the fast is broken only after sighting the moon, the day with the relevant moonrise becomes significant.

Therefore, Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 5 April 2026.

On this day, auspicious Yogs such as Vajra Yog and Siddhi Yog will also be present, along with Vishakha Nakshatra, enhancing its spiritual importance.

Puja Muhurat And Moonrise Time

For those observing the fast, timing plays a crucial role.

  • Morning Muhurat: 07:41 am to 12:49 pm
  • Evening Muhurat: 06:20 pm to 08:06 pm

Interestingly, Bhadra will also be in effect on this day from 06:07 am to 11:59 am. However, as its presence is considered to be in the netherworld (Patal Lok), it will not impact religious rituals.

  • Moonrise Time: 09:58 pm

Devotees should perform Chandra Puja at night and offer arghya before breaking their fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Rituals To Follow

Observing the vrat with proper rituals is believed to please Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide:

  • Begin the day early with a bath and take a vow to observe the fast
  • Light a diya in front of Lord Ganesh’s idol or image
  • Offer durva grass, modak, laddoos, and red or yellow flowers
  • Chant the sacred mantra: “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah"
  • Perform aarti with devotion
  • Conclude the fast after offering arghya to the moon at night

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is not just another fasting day, it symbolises faith, discipline, and hope. Devotees believe that sincere prayers on this day can help overcome life’s hurdles and bring peace and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi be observed in 2026?

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi will be observed on 5 April 2026. This is because the fast is broken after moonrise, making the day with the relevant moonrise significant.

What is the significance of observing Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi?

This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh and is believed to remove obstacles and bring relief from life's challenges when observed with proper rituals.

What are the puja timings for Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026?

The morning muhurat is from 07:41 am to 12:49 pm, and the evening muhurat is from 06:20 pm to 08:06 pm. The moonrise time is 09:58 pm.

How should one observe the Sankashti Chaturthi puja rituals?

Begin with a bath and vow, light a diya, offer durva grass and modak, chant 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah', perform aarti, and break the fast after offering arghya to the moon at night.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sankashti Chaturthi April 2026 Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2026
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