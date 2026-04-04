The preliminary investigation points to adverse weather conditions and the lack of crucial recording equipment as major concerns. The crash occurred on February 23rd and claimed the lives of all seven individuals onboard.
Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Probe Report Flags Bad Weather, No Black Box On Board
The flight, transporting a burn patient, took off despite worsening thunderstorms. Contact was lost shortly after takeoff, and the wreckage was found in Chatra.
The preliminary investigation into the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district has pointed to adverse weather conditions and the absence of critical recording equipment as key concerns, according to a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
The crash, which occurred on February 23, claimed the lives of all seven people on board, including a patient being airlifted for treatment.
Flight Took Off Amid Deteriorating Weather
The aircraft was transporting 41-year-old burn patient Sanjay Kumar from Ranchi to Delhi. A resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, Kumar had suffered 65 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi before being shifted.
The flight also carried two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants.
According to the AAIB report, dangerous cumulonimbus cloud formations had been observed over Ranchi airport since the afternoon, with thunderstorm conditions intensifying by evening. Despite the deteriorating weather, the aircraft took off at around 7:07 pm after the pilot sought and received permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a route deviation.
Contact Lost Mid-Air Before Crash
Shortly after take-off, the aircraft established contact with Kolkata ATC and requested to level off at FL140. At around 7:34 pm, the crew again sought a route deviation due to weather conditions.
Moments later, both radio and radar contact with the aircraft were lost.
The aircraft eventually crashed in the forested Kasiyatu area of Chatra district. The exact sequence of events leading to the crash remains unclear.
Absence of Black Box Hampers Probe
One of the most concerning findings in the preliminary report is that the aircraft was not equipped with a Flight Data Recorder (FDR) or Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), commonly referred to as the “black box”.
Investigators said the absence of these devices has made it significantly more difficult to determine the precise cause of the crash.
Wreckage Findings and Ongoing Probe
The report noted that both engines had separated from the wings and were found scattered between 250 and 640 metres from the main wreckage. The tail section had also broken off and fragmented upon impact. Additionally, the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) did not activate.
As part of the ongoing investigation, fuel samples from the Ranchi refueller have been sent for testing, while ATC records from both Ranchi and Kolkata are being examined.
The AAIB has also informed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
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Frequently Asked Questions
What were the initial findings regarding the Jharkhand air ambulance crash?
What was the purpose of the air ambulance flight?
The air ambulance was transporting a 41-year-old burn patient, Sanjay Kumar, from Ranchi to Delhi for further treatment. The flight also carried two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants.
Did the aircraft take off in good weather conditions?
No, the aircraft took off at approximately 7:07 pm amidst deteriorating weather. Dangerous cumulonimbus cloud formations and intensifying thunderstorm conditions were reported over Ranchi airport.
Why is the absence of a 'black box' significant?
The aircraft was not equipped with a Flight Data Recorder or Cockpit Voice Recorder (commonly known as a 'black box'). This absence significantly hinders investigators from determining the precise cause of the crash.