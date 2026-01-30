Thaipusam 2026: When Is Thaipusam? Know Significance, Puja Muhurat, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Thaipusam 2026: Thaipusam 2026, one of the most spiritually powerful festivals dedicated to Lord Murugan, will be observed on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Celebrated with immense faith by Tamil communities in India and across the world, this sacred occasion symbolises the triumph of divine wisdom over evil and ignorance.

Also known as Thai Poosam, Thaipooyam, or Thaippuyam, the festival holds deep astrological and spiritual importance, making it an auspicious day for prayers, vows, and acts of devotion.

Thaipusam 2026 Date And Auspicious Timings

Thaipusam Festival Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Poosam Nakshatra Begins: 1:34 AM on February 1, 2026

1:34 AM on February 1, 2026 Poosam Nakshatra Ends: 11:58 PM on February 1, 2026

Since the Poosam Nakshatra prevails throughout the day, devotees get a full day to perform prayers, fasting, rituals, and temple visits without time restrictions, making Thaipusam 2026 especially auspicious.

What Is Thaipusam Festival?

Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, revered as the deity of courage, wisdom, and divine power. The festival commemorates the sacred moment when Goddess Parvati bestowed the divine Vel (spear) upon Lord Murugan, enabling him to destroy the demon Surapadman and restore cosmic balance.

In Hindu spiritual philosophy, the Vel represents higher knowledge that pierces through darkness, illusion, ego, and ignorance.

Spiritual Significance Of Thaipusam 2026

Thaipusam is observed during the Tamil solar month of Thai, which corresponds to Makar month in the Hindu calendar. The festival coincides with Poornima (Full Moon) aligning with Poosam Nakshatra, a rare celestial combination believed to amplify spiritual energy.

This alignment makes Thaipusam an ideal time for:

Seeking divine guidance

Overcoming negative influences

Performing penance and spiritual cleansing

Strengthening faith and inner discipline

Thaipusam Rituals And Traditions

On Thaipusam day, devotees begin early with a ritual bath before visiting Lord Murugan temples. Special abhishekams are performed using milk, honey, sandalwood paste, and sacred water.

Many observe fasts and adopt a sattvic lifestyle, consuming only vegetarian food or fruits. Chanting Murugan mantras, participating in temple processions, and offering prayers form the spiritual core of the celebration.

In regions like Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, and Singapore, devotees perform the sacred Kavadi ritual—an intense act of devotion symbolising humility, surrender, and unwavering faith.

Grand Thaipusam Celebrations In 2026

Thaipusam is celebrated on a grand scale in Tamil Nadu, with major Murugan temples witnessing massive gatherings. Since the festival falls on a Sunday in 2026, devotees will have ample time to observe fasts, complete rituals, and seek blessings without constraints.

The presence of Poosam Nakshatra throughout the day further enhances the spiritual potency of Thaipusam 2026, making it a deeply transformative occasion for devotees.

