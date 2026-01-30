Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Puja Of Shiv's Two Ganas Is Essential For A Complete Fast

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Puja Of Shiv's Two Ganas Is Essential For A Complete Fast

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 falls today, on 30 January. Know the puja muhurat, significance, and why worshipping Nandi and Vasuki is essential.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 is considered highly auspicious for devotees seeking prosperity, marital harmony, and the fulfilment of long-held wishes. Observed in the sacred month of Magh, this Friday Pradosh fast is dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. However, scriptures and traditional beliefs emphasise that worshipping Lord Shiv alone is not enough, the veneration of His key ganas is equally essential, without which the vrat is believed to remain incomplete.

ALSO READ: February Vrat Tyohar 2026: From Maha Shivratri To Holashtak, Full List Of February Fasts And Festivals

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date And Significance

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 30 January 2026, falling on Magh Shukla Trayodashi. Pradosh Vrat is observed every month on the Trayodashi tithi of both lunar fortnights and is believed to pacify negative karmic influences. Devotees believe that sincere observance of this vrat helps remove sins, brings inner peace, and ultimately leads one closer to liberation.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Friday, it is said to be especially powerful for career growth, business success, financial stability, and marital happiness.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Puja Muhurat

  • Magh Shukla Trayodashi Begins: 30 January 2026 at 11:09 AM
  • Magh Shukla Trayodashi Ends: 31 January 2026 at 8:25 AM
  • Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 5:59 PM to 8:37 PM

The evening Pradosh Kaal is considered the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiv and His divine attendants.

Why Worship Of Shiv’s Ganas Is Essential

According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiv’s ganas are countless, but certain ones hold special spiritual importance. These include Veerbhadra, Nandi, Bhringi, Manibhadra, Bhairav (Kaal and Batuk), Chandi, Shrungi, Shail, Gokarna, Ghantakarna, Jaya, and Vijay.

On Pradosh Vrat, devotees are especially advised to worship two principal ganas of Lord Shiv, Nandi and Vasuki Nag.

Nandi And Vasuki: The Two Most Important Ganas

Nandi – The Divine Messenger Of Shiv

Nandi is regarded as Lord Shiv’s most beloved gana and divine vehicle. It is believed that whispering one’s wishes into Nandi’s ears ensures they reach Lord Shiv directly. Worshipping Nandi brings peace, harmony, and stability to the household. Feeding cows or bulls and offering prayers to Nandi seated before the Shivling are considered highly auspicious.

Vasuki Nag – The Serpent Of Protection

Vasuki Nag, adorned around Lord Shiv’s neck, symbolises protection and cosmic balance. Worship of Vasuki during Pradosh Vrat is believed to grant child-related blessings, prosperity, protection from misfortune, and relief from Kaal Sarp or Naga Dosha. Devotees should offer prayers to the serpent idol or the Nag carved on the Shivling.

How Shukra Pradosh Vrat Is Observed

Most devotees observe the vrat from sunrise until sunset, breaking the fast after performing the evening Shiv puja. Some devotees keep a 24-hour fast, perform night-long worship, and conclude the vrat the following morning.

Observing Pradosh Vrat on a Friday is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, enhancing wealth, professional success, and harmony in married life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiv Worship Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Pradosh Vrat January 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
World
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold
Sports
Virat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation
Virat Kohli’s Instagram Disappears Briefly, Internet Erupts With Speculation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget