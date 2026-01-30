Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Puja Of Shiv's Two Ganas Is Essential For A Complete Fast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026: Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 is considered highly auspicious for devotees seeking prosperity, marital harmony, and the fulfilment of long-held wishes. Observed in the sacred month of Magh, this Friday Pradosh fast is dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. However, scriptures and traditional beliefs emphasise that worshipping Lord Shiv alone is not enough, the veneration of His key ganas is equally essential, without which the vrat is believed to remain incomplete.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Date And Significance

Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 30 January 2026, falling on Magh Shukla Trayodashi. Pradosh Vrat is observed every month on the Trayodashi tithi of both lunar fortnights and is believed to pacify negative karmic influences. Devotees believe that sincere observance of this vrat helps remove sins, brings inner peace, and ultimately leads one closer to liberation.

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Friday, it is said to be especially powerful for career growth, business success, financial stability, and marital happiness.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Puja Muhurat

Magh Shukla Trayodashi Begins: 30 January 2026 at 11:09 AM

30 January 2026 at 11:09 AM Magh Shukla Trayodashi Ends: 31 January 2026 at 8:25 AM

31 January 2026 at 8:25 AM Pradosh Puja Muhurat: 5:59 PM to 8:37 PM

The evening Pradosh Kaal is considered the most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiv and His divine attendants.

Why Worship Of Shiv’s Ganas Is Essential

According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiv’s ganas are countless, but certain ones hold special spiritual importance. These include Veerbhadra, Nandi, Bhringi, Manibhadra, Bhairav (Kaal and Batuk), Chandi, Shrungi, Shail, Gokarna, Ghantakarna, Jaya, and Vijay.

On Pradosh Vrat, devotees are especially advised to worship two principal ganas of Lord Shiv, Nandi and Vasuki Nag.

Nandi And Vasuki: The Two Most Important Ganas

Nandi – The Divine Messenger Of Shiv

Nandi is regarded as Lord Shiv’s most beloved gana and divine vehicle. It is believed that whispering one’s wishes into Nandi’s ears ensures they reach Lord Shiv directly. Worshipping Nandi brings peace, harmony, and stability to the household. Feeding cows or bulls and offering prayers to Nandi seated before the Shivling are considered highly auspicious.

Vasuki Nag – The Serpent Of Protection

Vasuki Nag, adorned around Lord Shiv’s neck, symbolises protection and cosmic balance. Worship of Vasuki during Pradosh Vrat is believed to grant child-related blessings, prosperity, protection from misfortune, and relief from Kaal Sarp or Naga Dosha. Devotees should offer prayers to the serpent idol or the Nag carved on the Shivling.

How Shukra Pradosh Vrat Is Observed

Most devotees observe the vrat from sunrise until sunset, breaking the fast after performing the evening Shiv puja. Some devotees keep a 24-hour fast, perform night-long worship, and conclude the vrat the following morning.

Observing Pradosh Vrat on a Friday is believed to attract the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, enhancing wealth, professional success, and harmony in married life.

