The final Pradosh Vrat of March 2026, also known as Som Pradosh Vrat, was observed on Monday, March 30, 2026.
Som Pradosh Vrat Paran 2026: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals And All About Breaking The Fast
Know the auspicious muhurat, key rituals, and correct way to perform parana for Som Pradosh Vrat. Follow these simple steps to complete your fast properly.
The final Pradosh Vrat of both the month of March and the Chaitra month was observed on Monday, March 30, 2026. On this auspicious occasion, devotees of Lord Shiv observed the Som Pradosh Vrat, which is considered highly significant for seeking divine blessings.
According to religious beliefs, observing the Pradosh Vrat and worshipping Lord Shiv on this day brings prosperity, good health, and relief from life’s difficulties. However, the fast is considered complete only when it is concluded properly with the ritual of parana (breaking the fast) as per traditions.
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Rules Of Pradosh Vrat
Much like Ekadashi, the observance of Pradosh Vrat begins a day in advance. Devotees are advised to take a holy bath and perform puja rituals, followed by consuming only sattvik food while avoiding garlic and onion.
On the day of Pradosh Vrat, devotees wake up early, bathe, and take a vow to observe the fast. It is customary to remain without food until the Pradosh Kaal, during which special prayers are offered to Lord Shiv after sunset. While some devotees consume fruits after the puja, the fast is traditionally concluded the next day through the proper parana ritual.
Parana Timing On March 31
The Som Pradosh Vrat observed on March 30 will be concluded today, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Devotees can perform the parana after sunrise.
As per the auspicious timing, the fast can be broken after 6:55 AM today. Those observing the vrat may now conclude their fast following the prescribed rituals.
Important Guidelines For Parana
While breaking the fast, devotees should keep certain important points in mind to receive the full spiritual benefits:
- Begin the parana with fruits or offerings made to Lord Shiv
- Perform prayers and offer donations or charity before eating
- Avoid consuming garlic, onion, and tamasic food even on the day of parana
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was the last Pradosh Vrat in March 2026?
What are the benefits of observing the Pradosh Vrat?
Observing the Pradosh Vrat and worshipping Lord Shiva is believed to bring prosperity, good health, and relief from life's difficulties.
When can the Som Pradosh Vrat observed on March 30 be concluded?
The Som Pradosh Vrat observed on March 30 can be concluded on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, after sunrise, with the parana ritual beginning after 6:55 AM.
What are the important guidelines for breaking the Pradosh Vrat (parana)?
For parana, begin with fruits or offerings to Lord Shiva, perform prayers, and offer charity. Avoid garlic, onion, and tamasic food.