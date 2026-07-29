In August 2026, a solar and lunar eclipse will occur within a span of just 16 days. The first eclipse will be a total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026, while the second will be a partial lunar eclipse on August 28, 2026. This means that August will see two eclipses within the same month. People have many questions about the eclipses. Will both eclipses be visible in India? Will their Sutak period be valid? And according to astrological beliefs, what impact could they have on the 12 zodiac signs and their families? Let's find out.

The First Eclipse Will Occur On August 12

The first eclipse of August will occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. This will be a total solar eclipse. Astronomically, this eclipse will be visible in several regions, including parts of Europe, Greenland, Iceland, and Russia. This solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

The Second Eclipse Will Occur On August 28

Exactly 16 days later, a partial lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, August 28, 2026. This will be the second eclipse of August. The special thing about this lunar eclipse is that it will not be visible in India, so the religious tradition of observing Sutak (the period of mourning) will not be applicable in most parts of India. It has also been reported that the lunar eclipse will not be visible from New Delhi.

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Will There Be A Sutak Period For Both The Eclipses?

According to religious beliefs, the Sutak period for an eclipse is considered valid in the location where the eclipse is visible. Since both eclipses in August 2026 will not be visible in India, the Sutak period for these eclipses will not be considered valid in India, according to religious belief. This means that normal worship and auspicious events in India will not be disrupted due to the eclipse. However, beliefs may vary within different religious traditions.

Will The Eclipse Affect The 12 Zodiac Signs?

According to astrological beliefs, the effects of an eclipse are not limited to the visible area. The impact on different zodiac signs is assessed by examining the positions of the Sun, Moon, Rahu, Ketu, and the associated zodiac signs at the time of the eclipse. In such a situation, for some zodiac signs, this time can be considered related to career change, financial opportunities and new beginnings, whereas some people can be advised to be cautious in investments, job and family matters.

Aries

Opportunities for a career change may arise. You may be given a new project or responsibility. Avoid making hasty financial decisions.

Taurus

Caution is necessary in financial matters. You may receive news related to old investments or stuck funds.

Gemini

New opportunities may arise at work. If you are considering a job change, think carefully before taking any action.

Cancer

Maintaining balance in matters related to family and finances is crucial. It's best to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Leo

You may get a chance to showcase your potential in your career. Maintain good relations with your superiors.

Virgo

Workload may increase. Don't rush into any paperwork or financial matters.

Libra

New contacts can be beneficial in business and career. Old tasks may be completed.

Scorpio

Positive opportunities may arise in financial matters. However, it is best to seek expert advice before making any major investments.

Sagittarius

New directions may emerge in your job and business. Travel opportunities may also arise.

Capricorn

Work pressure may increase, but your hard work is likely to yield results. Remain patient.

Aquarius

A career change is indicated. A new responsibility or opportunity could prove significant for you.

Pisces

Be cautious in matters related to money and family. Positive changes are likely to gradually occur in your career.

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What Is The Impact On The Family?

According to astrological beliefs, an eclipse is believed to have an impact on the mind and environment. However, it is not correct to say that an eclipse will definitely cause some inauspicious event in the home. Since both eclipses will not be visible in India, normal religious routines can be continued. To maintain a positive atmosphere at home, you can remember God, chant mantras, or meditate according to your faith. In astrology, eclipses are considered events related to the Sun, Moon, and Rahu and Ketu. Therefore, when interpreting them based on a horoscope, not only the zodiac sign but also the birth chart, ascendant, Moon sign, dasha, and planetary positions are considered. Therefore, the effects mentioned for the 12 zodiac signs should be seen only as a general astrological assessment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]