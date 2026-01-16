Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shivratri–Pradosh Vrat 2026: Rare Shiv Yog Today, Breaking These 4 Rules May Invite Trouble

A rare coincidence of Masik Shivratri and Shukra Pradosh Vrat falls today. Know the four crucial rules devotees must follow to receive Lord Shiva’s blessings.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shivratri–Pradosh Vrat 2026: January 16, 2026, holds immense spiritual importance for devotees of Lord Shiv. On this sacred day, two powerful Shiv-centric fasts, Masik Shivratri and Shukra Pradosh Vrat, are being observed together, creating an exceptionally auspicious yog. According to the Hindu Panchang, such a rare alignment magnifies the spiritual rewards of worship, but even a small mistake can diminish its benefits. Devotees seeking Lord Shiv’s grace must therefore follow certain strict rules to avoid negative consequences and ensure the fast brings prosperity, peace and divine protection.

Why January 16, 2026 Is Spiritually Significant

As per the Panchang, Trayodashi and Chaturdashi tithis of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh coincide on January 16, 2026. This rare overlap results in the observance of both Masik Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat on the same day. Since both fasts are dedicated exclusively to Lord Shiv, their union is considered extremely powerful for spiritual growth, wish fulfilment and removal of obstacles.

1. Do Not Perform A Full Parikrama Of The Shivling

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

During Shiv worship on Masik Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat, many devotees unknowingly make a critical mistake by performing a complete circumambulation of the Shivling. According to scriptures, a half parikrama is prescribed, as the space behind the Shivling symbolises divine energy flow. Completing a full round is considered inauspicious and should be strictly avoided on this sacred day.

2. Avoid Black Clothing And Tamasic Food

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Wearing black clothes during Shiv worship on this day is prohibited, as black is associated with negativity and sorrow. Devotees must also maintain strict purity by staying away from meat, alcohol, onion and garlic. Observing brahmacharya and following vrat rules with discipline is essential to gain full spiritual merit.

3. Be Careful While Giving Donations

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Charity holds special importance on Masik Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat. However, devotees must avoid donating sharp objects, broken items, stale or leftover food, black-coloured items and tamasic substances. Offering pure, useful and sattvic items is believed to please Lord Shiv and bring lasting blessings.

4. Follow The Vrat With Devotion And Awareness

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This sacred day is entirely dedicated to Lord Shiv, and worship should be performed with calmness, devotion and awareness. Any negligence, haste or ignorance of vrat rules can reduce the spiritual impact of the fast. By observing discipline, humility and faith, devotees can invite divine grace and spiritual upliftment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is January 16, 2026, a spiritually significant date?

January 16, 2026, is significant because Trayodashi and Chaturdashi tithis of the Krishna Paksha in Magh coincide. This rare overlap allows for observing both Masik Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat together, enhancing spiritual rewards.

What is the correct way to perform a parikrama around the Shivling?

During Shiv worship on this day, a half parikrama of the Shivling is prescribed. Performing a full circumambulation is considered inauspicious and should be avoided as the space behind the Shivling symbolizes divine energy flow.

What colors and foods should be avoided on this sacred day?

Devotees should avoid wearing black clothes as they are associated with negativity. Tamasic foods like meat, alcohol, onion, and garlic should also be abstained from to maintain purity.

What kind of items should be avoided when making donations on Masik Shivratri and Pradosh Vrat?

When donating, avoid giving sharp objects, broken items, stale food, and anything black or tamasic. Offering pure, useful, and sattvic items pleases Lord Shiv and brings blessings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
