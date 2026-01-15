Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kharmas 2026: With the conclusion of Kharmas 2026, millions across India can finally resume their long-awaited auspicious plans. Whether it is starting a new business, performing a wedding ceremony, organising a housewarming, conducting a mundan or planning any other sacred ritual, the cosmic doors for all shubh–mangalik activities have now reopened.

For the past month, the Sun had been transiting through Sagittarius, the sign of Guru (Jupiter). According to Hindu scriptures, when the Sun resides in Jupiter’s sign, the influence of Jupiter weakens slightly, reducing the full positive impact of major auspicious works. This period, known as Kharmas, is therefore considered unsuitable for weddings, new ventures and ceremonial beginnings, although highly beneficial for spiritual activities such as charity, fasting, prayer and penance.

Kharmas Officially Ends

Kharmas began on 16 December 2025 with the Sun’s entry into Sagittarius and officially ended on 14 January 2026, when Surya Dev moved into Capricorn. This celestial shift also marks the start of Uttarayan, a highly auspicious solar phase described in ancient scriptures as the time when divine energies flow most strongly towards the earth.

Why Uttarayan Brings Greater Auspiciousness

Uttarayan is believed to amplify the positive outcomes of all sacred actions. Rituals, donations, spiritual observances and life-changing decisions undertaken during this phase are said to generate long-lasting blessings, prosperity and harmony. With Kharmas now concluded, the spiritual environment becomes especially favourable for both material progress and religious observance.

Auspicious Activities That Can Now Resume

With this powerful transition, the following important life events and sacred works can once again be conducted:

Marriage and Engagement Ceremonies

Housewarming (Griha Pravesh) and New Home Puja

Starting a New Business, Venture or Shop Opening

Land Worship and Construction Activities

Mundan, Naming Ceremony and Sacred Thread Rituals

Purchase of New Vehicle, Gold, Silver and Property

Joining a New Job or Launching a Career Path

For families, entrepreneurs and spiritual seekers alike, this period marks a return of cosmic harmony, prosperity and fresh beginnings.

