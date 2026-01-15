Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kharmas 2026 Ends: Auspicious Window Opens For Marriage, Business, Housewarming And All Mangalik Rituals

Kharmas 2026 Ends: Auspicious Window Opens For Marriage, Business, Housewarming And All Mangalik Rituals

Kharmas 2026 concludes as the Sun enters Capricorn and Uttarayan begins, reopening auspicious timings for weddings, new ventures, housewarming and sacred rituals.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kharmas 2026: With the conclusion of Kharmas 2026, millions across India can finally resume their long-awaited auspicious plans. Whether it is starting a new business, performing a wedding ceremony, organising a housewarming, conducting a mundan or planning any other sacred ritual, the cosmic doors for all shubh–mangalik activities have now reopened.

For the past month, the Sun had been transiting through Sagittarius, the sign of Guru (Jupiter). According to Hindu scriptures, when the Sun resides in Jupiter’s sign, the influence of Jupiter weakens slightly, reducing the full positive impact of major auspicious works. This period, known as Kharmas, is therefore considered unsuitable for weddings, new ventures and ceremonial beginnings, although highly beneficial for spiritual activities such as charity, fasting, prayer and penance.

ALSO READ: Mauni Amavasya Magh Snan 2026: Check Out The Date, Auspicious Time, Significance, And Rituals

Kharmas Officially Ends

Kharmas began on 16 December 2025 with the Sun’s entry into Sagittarius and officially ended on 14 January 2026, when Surya Dev moved into Capricorn. This celestial shift also marks the start of Uttarayan, a highly auspicious solar phase described in ancient scriptures as the time when divine energies flow most strongly towards the earth.

Why Uttarayan Brings Greater Auspiciousness

Uttarayan is believed to amplify the positive outcomes of all sacred actions. Rituals, donations, spiritual observances and life-changing decisions undertaken during this phase are said to generate long-lasting blessings, prosperity and harmony. With Kharmas now concluded, the spiritual environment becomes especially favourable for both material progress and religious observance.

Auspicious Activities That Can Now Resume

With this powerful transition, the following important life events and sacred works can once again be conducted:

  • Marriage and Engagement Ceremonies
  • Housewarming (Griha Pravesh) and New Home Puja
  • Starting a New Business, Venture or Shop Opening
  • Land Worship and Construction Activities
  • Mundan, Naming Ceremony and Sacred Thread Rituals
  • Purchase of New Vehicle, Gold, Silver and Property
  • Joining a New Job or Launching a Career Path

For families, entrepreneurs and spiritual seekers alike, this period marks a return of cosmic harmony, prosperity and fresh beginnings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kharmas and when did it end in 2026?

Kharmas is a period when the Sun transits through Sagittarius, weakening Jupiter's influence. It began on December 16, 2025, and ended on January 14, 2026.

Why is auspicious activity restricted during Kharmas?

During Kharmas, the Sun's transit through Sagittarius is believed to reduce the full positive impact of major auspicious works, making it unsuitable for ceremonies.

What auspicious activities can resume after Kharmas 2026?

After Kharmas, activities like weddings, starting new businesses, housewarmings, Mundan ceremonies, and purchasing property can resume.

What is Uttarayan and why is it considered auspicious?

Uttarayan begins when the Sun moves into Capricorn and is a highly auspicious solar phase. Divine energies are believed to flow strongly, amplifying positive outcomes of sacred actions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wedding Muhurat 2026 Kharmas 2026 Uttarayan 2026 Hindu Auspicious Dates Mangalik Work Muhurat
