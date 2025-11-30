Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionEkadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

Get the complete month-wise list of all 24 Ekadashi fasts in 2026, including the two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis, Param and Padmini.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Ekadashi, observed on the eleventh lunar day of both the Krishna Paksh and Shukla Paksh, is one of the most sacred fasts dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing Ekadashi helps attain divine grace, spiritual purification, and freedom from negative karmic influences. Every Ekadashi has its own significance, rituals, and spiritual benefits. In 2026, a total of 24 Ekadashis will be observed along with two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis, making the year spiritually significant for devotees.

ALSO READ: Adhik Maas In 2026: Know What It Means For Festivals, Rituals, And Auspicious Events

Ekadashi 2026 Full List

January 2026

  • Shattila Ekadashi – 14 January 2026
  • Jaya Ekadashi – 29 January 2026

February 2026

  • Vijaya Ekadashi – 13 February 2026
  • Amalaki Ekadashi – 27 February 2026

March 2026

  • Papmochani Ekadashi – 15 March 2026
  • Kamada Ekadashi – 29 March 2026

April 2026

  • Varuthini Ekadashi – 13 April 2026
  • Mohini Ekadashi – 27 April 2026

May 2026

  • Apara Ekadashi – 13 May 2026
  • Padmini Ekadashi – 27 May 2026

June 2026

  • Param Ekadashi – 11 June 2026
  • Nirjala Ekadashi – 25 June 2026

July 2026

  • Yogini Ekadashi – 10 July 2026
  • Devshayani Ekadashi – 25 July 2026

August 2026

  • Kamikā Ekadashi – 9 August 2026
  • Shravan Putrada Ekadashi – 23 August 2026

September 2026

  • Aja Ekadashi – 7 September 2026
  • Parivartini Ekadashi – 22 September 2026

October 2026

  • Indira Ekadashi – 6 October 2026
  • Papankusha Ekadashi – 22 October 2026

November 2026

  • Rama Ekadashi – 5 November 2026
  • Devutthana Ekadashi – 20 November 2026

December 2026

  • Utpanna Ekadashi – 4 December 2026
  • Mokshada Ekadashi – 20 December 2026

Two Special Ekadashis In 2026

The year 2026 includes Adhik Maas, which brings two rare and highly auspicious Ekadashis:

Padmini Ekadashi

This Ekadashi is considered spiritually powerful and grants great blessings when observed with full devotion. Scriptures say those who follow the vrat correctly attain immense spiritual merit and divine grace.

Param Ekadashi

Also known as the giver of exceptional siddhis, Param Ekadashi is believed to remove obstacles and fulfil heartfelt desires. This vrat is associated with achieving rare spiritual rewards.

Spiritual Significance Of Ekadashi Vrat

Observing Ekadashi is believed to:

  • Purify the mind, body, and soul
  • Destroy accumulated sins and karmic burdens
  • Bestow peace, prosperity, and divine blessings
  • Improve concentration and mental clarity
  • Support better digestion and inner discipline

Devotees believe that fasting on Ekadashi brings them closer to Lord Vishnu and paves the way for spiritual growth and liberation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Vrat Hindu Calendar 2026 Ekadashi 2026 Ekadashi Dates
