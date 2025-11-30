Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December
Get the complete month-wise list of all 24 Ekadashi fasts in 2026, including the two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis, Param and Padmini.
Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Ekadashi, observed on the eleventh lunar day of both the Krishna Paksh and Shukla Paksh, is one of the most sacred fasts dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing Ekadashi helps attain divine grace, spiritual purification, and freedom from negative karmic influences. Every Ekadashi has its own significance, rituals, and spiritual benefits. In 2026, a total of 24 Ekadashis will be observed along with two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis, making the year spiritually significant for devotees.
Ekadashi 2026 Full List
January 2026
- Shattila Ekadashi – 14 January 2026
- Jaya Ekadashi – 29 January 2026
February 2026
- Vijaya Ekadashi – 13 February 2026
- Amalaki Ekadashi – 27 February 2026
March 2026
- Papmochani Ekadashi – 15 March 2026
- Kamada Ekadashi – 29 March 2026
April 2026
- Varuthini Ekadashi – 13 April 2026
- Mohini Ekadashi – 27 April 2026
May 2026
- Apara Ekadashi – 13 May 2026
- Padmini Ekadashi – 27 May 2026
June 2026
- Param Ekadashi – 11 June 2026
- Nirjala Ekadashi – 25 June 2026
July 2026
- Yogini Ekadashi – 10 July 2026
- Devshayani Ekadashi – 25 July 2026
August 2026
- Kamikā Ekadashi – 9 August 2026
- Shravan Putrada Ekadashi – 23 August 2026
September 2026
- Aja Ekadashi – 7 September 2026
- Parivartini Ekadashi – 22 September 2026
October 2026
- Indira Ekadashi – 6 October 2026
- Papankusha Ekadashi – 22 October 2026
November 2026
- Rama Ekadashi – 5 November 2026
- Devutthana Ekadashi – 20 November 2026
December 2026
- Utpanna Ekadashi – 4 December 2026
- Mokshada Ekadashi – 20 December 2026
Two Special Ekadashis In 2026
The year 2026 includes Adhik Maas, which brings two rare and highly auspicious Ekadashis:
Padmini Ekadashi
This Ekadashi is considered spiritually powerful and grants great blessings when observed with full devotion. Scriptures say those who follow the vrat correctly attain immense spiritual merit and divine grace.
Param Ekadashi
Also known as the giver of exceptional siddhis, Param Ekadashi is believed to remove obstacles and fulfil heartfelt desires. This vrat is associated with achieving rare spiritual rewards.
Spiritual Significance Of Ekadashi Vrat
Observing Ekadashi is believed to:
- Purify the mind, body, and soul
- Destroy accumulated sins and karmic burdens
- Bestow peace, prosperity, and divine blessings
- Improve concentration and mental clarity
- Support better digestion and inner discipline
Devotees believe that fasting on Ekadashi brings them closer to Lord Vishnu and paves the way for spiritual growth and liberation.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]