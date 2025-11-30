Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Complete Monthly List From January To December

Ekadashi 2026 Dates: Ekadashi, observed on the eleventh lunar day of both the Krishna Paksh and Shukla Paksh, is one of the most sacred fasts dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that observing Ekadashi helps attain divine grace, spiritual purification, and freedom from negative karmic influences. Every Ekadashi has its own significance, rituals, and spiritual benefits. In 2026, a total of 24 Ekadashis will be observed along with two special Adhik Maas Ekadashis, making the year spiritually significant for devotees.

Ekadashi 2026 Full List

January 2026

Shattila Ekadashi – 14 January 2026

14 January 2026 Jaya Ekadashi – 29 January 2026

February 2026

Vijaya Ekadashi – 13 February 2026

13 February 2026 Amalaki Ekadashi – 27 February 2026

March 2026

Papmochani Ekadashi – 15 March 2026

15 March 2026 Kamada Ekadashi – 29 March 2026

April 2026

Varuthini Ekadashi – 13 April 2026

13 April 2026 Mohini Ekadashi – 27 April 2026

May 2026

Apara Ekadashi – 13 May 2026

13 May 2026 Padmini Ekadashi – 27 May 2026

June 2026

Param Ekadashi – 11 June 2026

11 June 2026 Nirjala Ekadashi – 25 June 2026

July 2026

Yogini Ekadashi – 10 July 2026

10 July 2026 Devshayani Ekadashi – 25 July 2026

August 2026

Kamikā Ekadashi – 9 August 2026

9 August 2026 Shravan Putrada Ekadashi – 23 August 2026

September 2026

Aja Ekadashi – 7 September 2026

7 September 2026 Parivartini Ekadashi – 22 September 2026

October 2026

Indira Ekadashi – 6 October 2026

6 October 2026 Papankusha Ekadashi – 22 October 2026

November 2026

Rama Ekadashi – 5 November 2026

5 November 2026 Devutthana Ekadashi – 20 November 2026

December 2026

Utpanna Ekadashi – 4 December 2026

4 December 2026 Mokshada Ekadashi – 20 December 2026

Two Special Ekadashis In 2026

The year 2026 includes Adhik Maas, which brings two rare and highly auspicious Ekadashis:

Padmini Ekadashi

This Ekadashi is considered spiritually powerful and grants great blessings when observed with full devotion. Scriptures say those who follow the vrat correctly attain immense spiritual merit and divine grace.

Param Ekadashi

Also known as the giver of exceptional siddhis, Param Ekadashi is believed to remove obstacles and fulfil heartfelt desires. This vrat is associated with achieving rare spiritual rewards.

Spiritual Significance Of Ekadashi Vrat

Observing Ekadashi is believed to:

Purify the mind, body, and soul

Destroy accumulated sins and karmic burdens

Bestow peace, prosperity, and divine blessings

Improve concentration and mental clarity

Support better digestion and inner discipline

Devotees believe that fasting on Ekadashi brings them closer to Lord Vishnu and paves the way for spiritual growth and liberation.