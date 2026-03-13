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HomeNewsWorldIran–Israel War: Explosion Rocks Tehran Square During Demonstrations Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran–Israel War: Explosion Rocks Tehran Square During Demonstrations Amid Escalating Conflict

Tehran Blast: A powerful explosion struck a Tehran square during demonstrations, adding to tensions as the Iran–US–Israel conflict intensifies.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Tehran Blast: A powerful explosion shook Ferdowsi Square in the Iranian capital on Friday while thousands gathered for the annual Quds Day rallies, according to Iranian state television. The blast occurred along Enghelab Street near the University of Tehran, an area that traditionally becomes a focal point for demonstrations.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after Israel issued warnings about possible strikes in the area, heightening concerns among residents and demonstrators gathered in the city center.

The explosion disrupted what had already been a tense day in Tehran, where airstrikes and political demonstrations unfolded simultaneously against the backdrop of the widening conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Blast Reported At Key Protest Site In Tehran

Iranian state television reported that the explosion took place in Ferdowsi Square, a prominent public space in the capital where large gatherings often occur.

The blast was felt along Enghelab Street near the University of Tehran, a central artery frequently used for major political marches and rallies. Demonstrators had gathered there for the Quds Day events, which are observed annually across Iran.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether the explosion was linked to an airstrike, sabotage, or another cause. Emergency services and security forces were deployed to the area as authorities began assessing the situation.

Demonstrations Continue Despite Airstrikes

Heavy airstrikes were reported around Tehran shortly before the crowds assembled for the rallies. Despite the escalating military activity, thousands of demonstrators continued to fill the streets.

Participants in the rallies chanted slogans such as “death to Israel” and “death to America,” expressing solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israel and the United States.

The protests continued even as explosions and military strikes were reported in parts of the capital, reflecting the strong emotions surrounding the demonstrations and the broader conflict.

Quds Day & Its Political Significance

Quds Day—also known as Jerusalem Day—is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan and has long served as a platform for pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Iran and several other countries.

The event carries major symbolic importance in Iran’s political landscape, often drawing large crowds and strong rhetoric against Israel.

This year’s rallies took place amid intensifying hostilities in the region. Iran has faced repeated airstrikes in recent days as tensions with Israel and the United States continue to escalate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the explosion in Tehran occur?

The explosion occurred in Ferdowsi Square along Enghelab Street near the University of Tehran.

What was happening when the explosion took place?

Thousands were gathered for the annual Quds Day rallies. Heavy airstrikes were also reported around Tehran.

What was the reported cause of the explosion?

Authorities stated the cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

What is Quds Day?

Quds Day, also known as Jerusalem Day, is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan as a platform for pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Tehran Iran
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