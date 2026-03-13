‘No Need For Panic’: Govt Says India Has Enough Crude Oil, Refineries Running At Full Capacity

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday said India’s fuel supply remains secure and urged the public not to panic, stating that the country’s refineries are operating at full capacity and maintaining adequate inventories of crude oil.

Speaking at a press briefing in Delhi, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the country’s refining infrastructure and fuel supply chain remain stable.

Refineries Operating At Full Capacity

“As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel; consequently, there is no need to import these fuels into India,” Sharma said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, says, "Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps... Regarding LPG, I would like to state that this remains a matter of concern for us.… pic.twitter.com/eThJxHWDir — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

She added that all refineries in the country are currently functioning at maximum capacity.

“All our refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity or higher. The refineries hold adequate inventories of crude oil, and furthermore, supplies are being consistently maintained,” she said.

No Disruption In PNG And CNG Supply

Sharma also assured that the supply of natural gas for domestic and transport use remains uninterrupted.

“The supply of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) to domestic consumers and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) is being ensured without any interruptions or cuts. Given this situation, there is absolutely no need for panic,” she said.

Govt Working To Address LPG Concerns

The official acknowledged that some commercial users, particularly in major urban centres, are currently facing difficulties because of their dependence on LPG supplies.

“Regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centres, many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies, the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns,” Sharma said.

She urged such consumers to explore alternative gas supply options.

“We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD (City Gas Distribution) network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection,” she added.