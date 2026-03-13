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S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Abbas Araghchi to discuss regional and international developments amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

According to Tehran, the Iranian foreign minister briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest situation following what Iran described as attacks by the United States and Israel, and outlined their impact on regional and global stability. He also called for stronger cooperation among members of the BRICS.

Fourth Conversation Since Strikes on Iran

In a post on X, Jaishankar confirmed the discussion.

“Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” the minister wrote.

This marks the fourth time Araghchi has spoken with Jaishankar since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on January 18, an escalation that triggered retaliation from Tehran and heightened tensions across the Middle East.

Iran Calls for Condemnation of ‘Military Aggression’

During the conversation, Araghchi emphasised what he described as Iran’s right to defend itself and briefed India on developments following the attacks.

According to the Iranian readout, he stressed the determination of the Iranian government, its people and armed forces to exercise their “legitimate right of self-defence”.

He also urged international and regional organisations to condemn what Iran termed “military aggression” against the country, while highlighting the role BRICS could play in supporting global stability.

India Backs Dialogue and Stability

Jaishankar, for his part, said India remains open to expanding both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Iran in regional and global forums.

He also underlined the importance of strengthening long-term stability and security across the region, Tehran said.