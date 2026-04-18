Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women can worship Lord Shani, following specific puja guidelines.

Avoid copper utensils; use iron or steel for Shani worship.

Do not directly look at or touch Shani Dev's idol.

Offer mustard oil by lighting a diya, not pouring directly.

In Hindu belief, if a particular planet in one’s horoscope is disturbed, it is often advised to observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Shani on Saturdays to reduce the effects of Shani Dosh. However, experts emphasise that there are specific rules and precautions that should be followed during Shani worship, especially for women.

There are many misconceptions surrounding the worship of Shani Dev, particularly regarding whether women can perform the puja. Religious texts do not prohibit women from puja, but since Shani Dev is regarded as the deity of justice and karma, certain guidelines are recommended to maintain discipline and respect during rituals.

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Important Guidelines For Women During Shani Puja

Avoid Using Copper Utensils

Copper vessels should not be used while worshipping Shani Dev. Copper is associated with the Sun God, and despite being his son, Shani Dev is believed to have an adversarial relationship with him. Instead, iron or steel utensils are considered more appropriate.

Do Not Look Directly Into the Idol’s Eyes

Devotees are advised to avoid making direct eye contact with Shani Dev’s idol. It is believed that his gaze is powerful, so prayers should be offered with humility and composure.

Avoid Touching the Idol

Women are advised not to touch the idol of Shani Dev. Offering prayers from a distance and expressing devotion respectfully is considered more appropriate.

Correct Way to Offer Oil

Mustard oil holds special significance in Shani worship. However, women should avoid pouring oil directly onto the idol. Instead, they can light a diya or place the oil in a separate vessel as an offering, ensuring no direct contact with the idol.

Precautions During Pregnancy

According to traditional beliefs, pregnant women are advised to avoid visiting Shani temples or performing elaborate rituals. Praying from home is considered a safer and more suitable option during this time.

Charity Can Also Bring Blessings

If visiting a temple is not possible, devotees can donate items associated with Shani Dev on Saturdays, such as mustard oil, black sesame seeds, black lentils, and iron objects.

Perform Rituals Based on Astrological Guidance

If a person is undergoing Sade Sati or Dhaiya, it is advisable to consult a knowledgeable expert before starting any पूजा. Performing rituals in the correct manner is believed to bring positive results.

What Kind Of Punishments Are Associated With Shani Dev?

According to beliefs, unfavorable effects of Shani may manifest as financial losses, debt, or economic struggles. It may also lead to misunderstandings in relationships, conflicts within the family, or emotional distance. Despite consistent hard work, individuals may face delays in success, job instability, or business losses.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]