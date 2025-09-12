Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity
It is believed that donating according to one’s zodiac sign on Sarva Pitru Amavasya brings blessings from ancestors in the form of children’s growth, career advancement, and wealth.
Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on 21 September 2025. On this day, rituals are performed for all ancestors, especially for those whose shraddha may have been forgotten or whose death anniversaries are unknown. To please the forefathers, offering donations (daan) along with tarpan is considered the most auspicious practice.
Zodiac-Wise Donations For Sarva Pitru Amavasya
- Aries: Donate wheat, peanuts, and honey.
- Taurus: Offer money, food grains, pearls, milk, curd, and ghee.
- Gemini: Donate green vegetables, moong lentils, and green clothes.
- Cancer: Donate salt, ghee, sugar, curd, milk, dhoti, and saree.
- Leo: Donate jaggery, chickpeas, and honey.
- Virgo: Donate sweets made from ghee and seasonal fruits.
- Libra: Donate rice, puffed rice (mordhan), and coconut.
- Scorpio: Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, honey, and apples.
- Sagittarius: Donate yellow fruits, clothes, and bananas.
- Capricorn: Donate black lentils, black sesame, blankets, shoes, slippers, and bedsheets.
- Aquarius: Donate money, food grains, footwear, and mosquito nets.
- Pisces: Offer bananas, sweets, and pulses.
Rules Of Donation On Sarva Pitru Amavasya
- While making donations, certain rules are emphasized:
- Donations should always be made with a selfless heart.
- Only rightful and needy individuals must be chosen for receiving the donations.
- Contributions must come from one’s honest earnings.
- One must never insult anyone while giving or receiving donations.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]