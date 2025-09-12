Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Donate These Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on 21 September 2025. On this day, rituals are performed for all ancestors, especially for those whose shraddha may have been forgotten or whose death anniversaries are unknown. To please the forefathers, offering donations (daan) along with tarpan is considered the most auspicious practice.

It is believed that donating according to one’s zodiac sign on Sarva Pitru Amavasya brings blessings from ancestors in the form of children’s growth, career advancement, wealth, and a happy married life.

Zodiac-Wise Donations For Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Aries: Donate wheat, peanuts, and honey.

Donate wheat, peanuts, and honey. Taurus: Offer money, food grains, pearls, milk, curd, and ghee.

Offer money, food grains, pearls, milk, curd, and ghee. Gemini: Donate green vegetables, moong lentils, and green clothes.

Donate green vegetables, moong lentils, and green clothes. Cancer: Donate salt, ghee, sugar, curd, milk, dhoti, and saree.

Donate salt, ghee, sugar, curd, milk, dhoti, and saree. Leo: Donate jaggery, chickpeas, and honey.

Donate jaggery, chickpeas, and honey. Virgo: Donate sweets made from ghee and seasonal fruits.

Donate sweets made from ghee and seasonal fruits. Libra: Donate rice, puffed rice (mordhan), and coconut.

Donate rice, puffed rice (mordhan), and coconut. Scorpio: Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, honey, and apples.

Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, honey, and apples. Sagittarius: Donate yellow fruits, clothes, and bananas.

Donate yellow fruits, clothes, and bananas. Capricorn: Donate black lentils, black sesame, blankets, shoes, slippers, and bedsheets.

Donate black lentils, black sesame, blankets, shoes, slippers, and bedsheets. Aquarius: Donate money, food grains, footwear, and mosquito nets.

Donate money, food grains, footwear, and mosquito nets. Pisces: Offer bananas, sweets, and pulses.

Rules Of Donation On Sarva Pitru Amavasya

While making donations, certain rules are emphasized:

Donations should always be made with a selfless heart.

Only rightful and needy individuals must be chosen for receiving the donations.

Contributions must come from one’s honest earnings.

One must never insult anyone while giving or receiving donations.