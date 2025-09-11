Pitru Paksh 2025: Know Why Feeding Crows During Shradh Rituals Is Considered Essential

Pitru Paksh 2025: Pitru Paksh, the sacred fortnight dedicated to honouring ancestors, began on 7 September 2025 with Bhadrapad Purnima. The first Shraddh was on 8 September and continues until 21 September, concluding on Sarva Amavasya. During this time, Hindus offer tarpan, pind daan, and Shraddh rituals to pay respect to their forefathers.

An important part of Shraddh is offering the prepared food first to a crow, believed to be the messenger of the ancestors. But with crows becoming rare in cities, many devotees wonder, what should be done if no crow is found?

Crows As Symbols Of Ancestors

In Hindu belief, the crow is considered a symbol of Lord Yam, the deity of death, and a messenger of the ancestors. Seeing a crow during Pitru Paksh is said to be a sign that the ancestors are nearby. Scriptures state that if food is not first offered to the crow, ancestors return unsatisfied.

What To Do If Crows Are Not Around

Today, crows are harder to spot in many urban areas. But scriptures provide a solution. If a crow is not available, the Shraddh food can be offered in the name of crows to a cow, dog, ants, or even deities. This practice is known as Panchabali Bhog, symbolising that the offerings reach the ancestors through other beings as well.

The Story Behind Feeding Crows

A tale from the Treta Yug explains why crows are so significant in ancestor rituals. It is said that Jayant, son of Lord Indra, once took the form of a crow and pecked Mata Sita. Enraged, Lord Rama struck him with a grass-arrow. Terrified, Jayant begged for forgiveness. Lord Ram pardoned him and granted a boon that from then on, offerings to ancestors would reach them through crows.

Thus, feeding crows during Pitru Paksh is not just a ritual but a sacred bridge between humans and their ancestors, ensuring blessings, peace, and prosperity for the family.