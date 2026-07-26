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English NewsReligionSankashti Chaturthi 2026: Follow These Moon Arghya Rituals To Complete Your Ganesh Vrat

Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Follow These Moon Arghya Rituals To Complete Your Ganesh Vrat

Sankashti Chaturthi devotees complete their fast only after offering arghya to the Moon, according to religious beliefs. Learn the commonly followed rituals, the correct way to offer water, essential पूजा steps, and how to conclude the vrat with devotion and traditional practices.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sankashti Chaturthi fast concludes after moon sighting and arghya.
  • Offer arghya gently with clean water, devotion, and family traditions.
  • Complete Ganesha worship, prayers, offerings before breaking the fast.

Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is observed by devotees seeking his blessings for happiness, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles. According to religious beliefs, the fast concludes only after sighting the Moon and offering arghya. The ritual is considered an important part of the vrat and is performed with devotion and patience rather than haste. While customs may differ from one family or region to another, certain practices are widely followed during the evening worship. Here is a look at the commonly observed traditions associated with offering arghya to the Moon on Sankashti Chaturthi, according to religious beliefs.

 Offer Arghya With Devotion

According to religious beliefs, arghya should be offered to the Moon gently instead of throwing water directly towards it. Devotees are advised to maintain a calm and respectful attitude while performing the ritual. It is believed that sincerity and devotion are as important as following the prescribed method of worship.

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 Use Clean Water And Follow Family Traditions

Religious traditions suggest offering clean water to the Moon during the ritual. In many households, devotees also add akshat (unbroken rice) and flowers to the water before offering it. Since customs vary across regions and families, following one's traditional method of worship is considered appropriate.

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Complete The Worship Before Breaking The Fast

After offering arghya while looking at the Moon, devotees remember Lord Ganesha and pray for their wishes and well-being. According to religious beliefs, the puja is completed by offering durva grass, flowers, and modak or laddoo to Lord Ganesha, followed by the aarti. The fast is then broken according to individual family traditions. Devotees are also encouraged to keep their minds peaceful and avoid negative thoughts, as faith, self-discipline and good deeds are believed to make the vrat more meaningful.

Religious beliefs surrounding Sankashti Chaturthi may vary, but the central focus remains devotion, discipline and sincere worship. Following family traditions with faith is considered the most important aspect of completing the vrat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of observing Sankashti Chaturthi?

Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe it to seek his blessings for happiness, wisdom, and the removal of obstacles in their lives.

How do devotees conclude the Sankashti Chaturthi fast?

The fast concludes only after sighting the Moon and offering arghya. This ritual is performed with devotion and patience before breaking the fast.

What are the common traditions for offering arghya to the Moon?

Arghya should be offered gently with clean water, maintaining a calm and respectful attitude. Many also add akshat (unbroken rice) and flowers to the water.

What rituals are performed after offering arghya and before breaking the fast?

After offering arghya, devotees remember Lord Ganesha, pray, and offer durva grass, flowers, and sweets like modak or laddoo. This is followed by aarti, after which the fast is broken.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Ganesha Ganesh Puja Sankashti Chaturthi Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Moon Arghya Chandra Arghya Moon Worship Vrat Parana
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