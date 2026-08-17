Sawan Third Somwar 2026: Meaning, Significance And Correct Way To Chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This Panchakshara Mantra means

Chant devoutly with focus; Sawan, Mondays are special.

Chanting is spiritual belief, not scientific results guarantee.

Sawan 2026, Shiv Mantra: Chanting mantras holds special importance in the worship of Lord Shiva. If you want to chant a simple mantra for Lord Shiva on Mondays or any other day of Sawan, "Om Namah Shivaya" is one of the most popular Shiva mantras. Today is the third Monday of Sawan.

At the same time, this prayer for praising Shiva is also said in two lines - 'Karcharan Kritam Vakkayajan Karmajan Va, Shravananayanjan Va Manasam Vapadham.' However, this is not a two-line mantra, but the opening verse of Shivaparadha Kshamapana Stotra. Therefore, it is important to understand the difference between a mantra and shloka.

What Is The Meaning Of Om Namah Shivaya?

"Om Namah Shivaya" is called the Panchakshara Mantra because, excluding "Om," it is considered to have five letters—Na, Ma, Shi, Va, Ya. Its general meaning is "salutations to Lord Shiva." This mantra is very popular in the Shaiva tradition and is considered a simple mantra for Shiva worship.

What Is The Correct Way To Chant?

Chanting the mantra doesn't require any particularly difficult process. After bathing in the morning, one can sit in a quiet place and chant "Om Namah Shivaya" with devotion. If desired, one can also sit in front of a Shivalinga and meditate on the mantra. It is best to focus on clear pronunciation and concentration while chanting.

The tradition of chanting with Rudraksha beads is also prevalent in Shiva meditation. However, there is no set number of times one should chant, which applies to everyone. Chanting can be done according to one's convenience and faith.

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Why Is Shiva Mantra Considered Special In Sawan And Monday?

In Hindu religious tradition, the month of Sawan is considered dedicated to Lord Shiva. Similarly, Mondays are considered special for Shiva worship. On Mondays of Sawan, devotees offer water to the Shivalinga and chant Om Namah Shivaya. It is important to understand one important point here: chanting mantras is seen as a form of religious belief and spiritual practice. It cannot be claimed to scientifically guarantee the fulfillment of wishes or any specific results.

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You Can Also Chant The Shiva Mantra At Home

The most important thing for worshipping Mahadev is devotion and regularity. Whether it's Sawan, Monday, or a normal day, spending some time with a calm mind chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" can be a simple way to worship Shiva.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.