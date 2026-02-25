Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day

Know the date, puja muhurat, rituals and spiritual significance of Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026, celebrated with devotion in Varanasi before Holi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 08:48 AM (IST)

In Hindu tradition, Ekadashi is not merely a ritual fast but a spiritual discipline believed to promote self-purification, devotion and progress toward liberation. While Ekadashi is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Ekadashi that falls just before Holi carries special significance for the worship of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. This sacred day is known as Rangbhari Ekadashi.

In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on February 27. It is also referred to as Amalaki Ekadashi. On this day, devotees consider it highly auspicious to worship the amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, sing devotional hymns beneath it and partake in prasad.

ALSO READ: Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun will begin at 12:33 am on February 27, 2026, and conclude at 10:32 pm the same day.

The auspicious puja muhurat will be from 6:48 am to 11:08 am.
The fast (vrat) can be broken between 6:47 am and 9:06 am on February 28, 2026.

Why Shiv Is Worshipped On Rangbhari Ekadashi

The eleventh day of the bright fortnight in the month of Phalgun holds special importance for the people of Varanasi. According to mythological beliefs, it was on this day that Lord Shiv arrived in the city of Kashi (Varanasi) for the first time with Goddess Parvati after their marriage.

It is believed that devotees who offer gulal (colored powder), bel leaves and water to the Shivling on Rangbhari Ekadashi are blessed with relief from poverty and lasting prosperity.

Unique Celebrations In Kashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi is celebrated with great devotion in Varanasi. On this day, idols of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati are ceremonially taken in a procession to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This symbolic journey represents the divine couple visiting the city to bless their devotees.

The idols are placed near the Shivling inside the sanctum, and the entire city is immersed in vibrant colors during the procession.

The Gauna Ritual Of Goddess Parvati

The festival is also associated with the ceremonial 'gauna' of Goddess Parvati. In Varanasi’s ancient lanes, Baba Vishwanath and Mata Gaura are carried in a palanquin along with their divine family. Thousands of devotees gather to witness the procession and celebrate by playing Holi with their deities, marking the beginning of Holi festivities in the sacred city.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shiva Parvati Puja Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026 Rangbhari Ekadashi Muhurat Ekadashi Before Holi Phalguna Shukla Ekadashi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day
Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 7: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 7: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 6: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 6: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Religion
Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More
Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget