Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings And All About This Sacred Day

In Hindu tradition, Ekadashi is not merely a ritual fast but a spiritual discipline believed to promote self-purification, devotion and progress toward liberation. While Ekadashi is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Ekadashi that falls just before Holi carries special significance for the worship of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. This sacred day is known as Rangbhari Ekadashi.

In 2026, Rangbhari Ekadashi will be observed on February 27. It is also referred to as Amalaki Ekadashi. On this day, devotees consider it highly auspicious to worship the amla (Indian gooseberry) tree, sing devotional hymns beneath it and partake in prasad.

ALSO READ: Masane Ki Holi 2026: When Will Chita Bhasma Holi Be Celebrated In Kashi? Know Dates, Rituals, And More

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun will begin at 12:33 am on February 27, 2026, and conclude at 10:32 pm the same day.

The auspicious puja muhurat will be from 6:48 am to 11:08 am.

The fast (vrat) can be broken between 6:47 am and 9:06 am on February 28, 2026.

Why Shiv Is Worshipped On Rangbhari Ekadashi

The eleventh day of the bright fortnight in the month of Phalgun holds special importance for the people of Varanasi. According to mythological beliefs, it was on this day that Lord Shiv arrived in the city of Kashi (Varanasi) for the first time with Goddess Parvati after their marriage.

It is believed that devotees who offer gulal (colored powder), bel leaves and water to the Shivling on Rangbhari Ekadashi are blessed with relief from poverty and lasting prosperity.

Unique Celebrations In Kashi

Rangbhari Ekadashi is celebrated with great devotion in Varanasi. On this day, idols of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati are ceremonially taken in a procession to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. This symbolic journey represents the divine couple visiting the city to bless their devotees.

The idols are placed near the Shivling inside the sanctum, and the entire city is immersed in vibrant colors during the procession.

The Gauna Ritual Of Goddess Parvati

The festival is also associated with the ceremonial 'gauna' of Goddess Parvati. In Varanasi’s ancient lanes, Baba Vishwanath and Mata Gaura are carried in a palanquin along with their divine family. Thousands of devotees gather to witness the procession and celebrate by playing Holi with their deities, marking the beginning of Holi festivities in the sacred city.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]