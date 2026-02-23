Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In the spiritual heart of India, where devotion meets mysticism, Holi takes on a form unlike anywhere else in the world. In Varanasi, also known as Kashi, the festival of colours is not confined to vibrant powders and playful water splashes. Instead, it reaches the sacred cremation grounds, where ash from funeral pyres becomes part of a centuries-old ritual known as Masane Ki Holi.

Masane Ki Holi 2026 will be celebrated on 28 February 2026 at the iconic Manikarnika Ghat. The ritual draws thousands of devotees and curious visitors each year, eager to witness a spectacle that exists nowhere else on Earth.

When Is Masane Ki Holi 2026? Key Date And Preparations

Masane Ki Holi in 2026 will take place on 28 February, a day after Rangbhari Ekadashi festivities. The preparations are already underway at Manikarnika Ghat, where organisers are ensuring that the grand spectacle retains its traditional magnificence.

The celebrations follow the spiritual calendar of Kashi, beginning with Rangbhari Ekadashi, the day when Lord Shiv is believed to ceremonially bring Goddess Gauri to Kashi. On the following day, the Mahashmashan, becomes the focal point of one of India’s most intense and symbolic Holi rituals.

According to local estimates, nearly 20,000 people gather at the ghat to witness the ritual. More than one and a half quintals of sacred ash are used during the celebrations, mixed with gulal to create a surreal and powerful visual.

Where Is Chita Bhasma Holi Played?

The central venue for this extraordinary ritual is Manikarnika Ghat, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation ghats in India. The celebrations also extend to Harishchandra Ghat, another revered cremation site in the city.

What makes this Holi unparalleled is its setting, amid burning pyres at the Mahashmashan. Devotees, sadhus and Shiv bhakts smear themselves not only with vibrant gulal but also with sacred ash from funeral pyres. The ritual symbolises the transient nature of life and the ultimate truth of mortality, themes deeply associated with Lord Shiv.

This is not a spectacle designed for entertainment alone; it is a spiritual expression rooted in Shaivite philosophy.

The Shiv Barati Procession: A Grand Spiritual Prelude

Before the ash-filled celebration begins, a vibrant procession known as the Shiv Barati takes place. The procession traditionally starts from Aghor Peeth Baba Keenaram Ashram and proceeds towards Harishchandra Ghat.

Participants dress as various manifestations of Lord Shiv and his ganas. The atmosphere is electrifying, conch shells, damru beats, chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and clouds of gulal fill the air.

The procession represents Shiv’s cosmic wedding journey and sets the tone for Masane Ki Holi. By the time the Barati reaches the cremation grounds, the energy is at its peak, blending devotion, symbolism and spectacle.

Why Is Masane Ki Holi Celebrated? The Mythological Story

The origins of Masane Ki Holi are rooted in sacred lore. It is believed that on Rangbhari Ekadashi, Lord Shiv brought Goddess Gauri to Kashi after their divine union. The residents of Kashi welcomed them by playing Holi with gulal and abeer.

However, legend says that Shiv could not celebrate Holi with spirits, ganas and mystical beings on that day. The following day, he returned to the cremation grounds to celebrate Holi with them, using sacred ash instead of colours.

From this divine act emerged the tradition of Masane Ki Holi, a ritual symbolising detachment, liberation and the cycle of life and death.

Gulal And Ash: A Visual Like No Other

On the day of Masane Ki Holi, clouds of vibrant pink and red gulal rise into the sky, but what sets it apart is the ash. More than 1.5 quintals of chita bhasma are used during the ritual, creating a powerful and surreal scene.

Thousands gather not merely as spectators but as participants in a living tradition. The Mahashmashan becomes a stage where devotion and philosophy merge.

In a world where Holi is often commercialised, Masane Ki Holi remains raw, intense and profoundly spiritual, a reminder of Kashi’s timeless identity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]