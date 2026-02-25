The holy month of Ramadan holds profound significance for Muslims, standing apart from the rest of the year as a time of deep devotion and self-reflection. Observed as a sacred period of worship, repentance, fasting and generosity, Ramadan encourages believers to strengthen their spiritual connection and strive to become better individuals.

Fasting during Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and water. It represents a conscious effort to seek closeness to Allah through discipline and self-control. In Arabic, fasting is known as Sawm, a term that signifies restraining the senses and exercising control over worldly desires. From dawn to sunset, those observing the fast refrain not only from eating and drinking but also from negative thoughts and habits, embracing patience and humility instead. The holy month, which commenced on February 19, 2026, has now reached the stage of its seventh fast.

If you are observing the seventh fast, here are the city-wise sehri and iftar timings.

Iftar Timings For February 25

Lucknow: Iftar: 6:06 PM

Iftar: 6:06 PM Delhi: Iftar: 6:19 PM

Iftar: 6:19 PM Hyderabad: Iftar: 6:22 PM

Iftar: 6:22 PM Mumbai: Iftar: 6:43 PM

Iftar: 6:43 PM Ahmedabad: 06:41 PM

06:41 PM Kolkata: 05:38 PM

05:38 PM Chennai: 06:17 PM

06:17 PM Bengaluru: 06:28 PM

06:28 PM Patna: 05:49 PM

05:49 PM Srinagar: 06:23 PM

06:23 PM Bhopal: 06:21 PM

06:21 PM Jaipur: 06:25 PM

06:25 PM Ranchi: 05:50 PM

05:50 PM Thiruvananthapuram: 06:33 PM

Why The Seventh Fast Holds Importance

As Ramadan progresses, the observance of the fast reaches its seventh day. By this point, those fasting are believed to have embraced discipline and righteous deeds, earning abundant spiritual rewards. Acts of goodness are seen as a pathway that strengthens the bond between believers and Allah. For this reason, the seventh fast is often described as a step closer to divine connection.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]