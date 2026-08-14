Shukrawar Upay: 5 Friday Evening Remedies To Please Goddess Lakshmi And Attract Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perform rituals like lamp lighting for financial inflow improvement.

Place silver coin, draw swastika to attract Lakshmi's presence.

Chant Lakshmi mantras, recite Kanakadhara Stotra for prosperity.

Many times, a person works hard, but the money doesn't last. Even after working honestly and diligently, their income doesn't increase, and every year, they face obstacles to promotion. There is a religious belief that when Goddess Lakshmi becomes angry with you, she no longer stays in your home, and financial troubles haunt you. In such a situation, some special rituals related to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday evening can be beneficial for attaining wealth.

Light A Lamp At The Mahalakshmi Temple

On Friday evening, light a ghee lamp in the temple of Goddess Lakshmi. Place seven grains of rice in the lamp and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi. Performing this ritual for seven consecutive Fridays is said to remove obstacles to financial inflow. A gradual positive change in your financial situation is expected.

Chant The Mantra With A Lotus Bead Rosary

On Friday, bathe, wear clean clothes, face north, and chant the mantra "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" 108 times using a lotus bead rosary. It is believed to provide relief from financial problems.

ALSO READ | Sawan Somvar And Som Pradosh Vrat On August 10: Know the Best Time For Shiva Puja And What To Offer Lord Shiva

Keep A Silver Coin In Red Cloth

On Friday evening, tie a silver coin in a red cloth and place it in an earthen pot. Then, fill the pot with wheat or rice. According to Vastu beliefs, placing it in the northwest direction of the house is considered auspicious. It is believed that this will bring Goddess Lakshmi to your home permanently.

Draw A Swastika On The Main Entrance

On Friday, clean the main entrance of your home. Afterward, sprinkle Ganga water on the entrance, place a white conch shell, and draw a red swastika on it. The swastika is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune. It is believed that this brings positivity into the home and attracts Goddess Lakshmi.

ALSO READ | Hariyali Teej 2026: Rare Coincidence On Teej, Know Puja Muhurat, Vidhi And Significance

Recite Kanakdhara Stotra

To receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, recite the Kanakadhara Stotra. This does not require any special beads or complicated rituals. You can recite it during puja or while mentally meditating on Goddess Lakshmi. The Kanakadhara Stotra is recited to seek relief from financial difficulties and prosperity.