These rituals are believed to appease Goddess Lakshmi, who, if angered, can cause financial troubles. Performing them can help remove obstacles to financial inflow and bring prosperity.
Shukrawar Upay: 5 Friday Evening Remedies To Please Goddess Lakshmi And Attract Prosperity
Shukrawar Upay: Know 5 Friday evening remedies to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings, remove financial obstacles and attract prosperity.
- Perform rituals like lamp lighting for financial inflow improvement.
- Place silver coin, draw swastika to attract Lakshmi's presence.
- Chant Lakshmi mantras, recite Kanakadhara Stotra for prosperity.
Many times, a person works hard, but the money doesn't last. Even after working honestly and diligently, their income doesn't increase, and every year, they face obstacles to promotion. There is a religious belief that when Goddess Lakshmi becomes angry with you, she no longer stays in your home, and financial troubles haunt you. In such a situation, some special rituals related to Goddess Lakshmi on Friday evening can be beneficial for attaining wealth.
Light A Lamp At The Mahalakshmi Temple
On Friday evening, light a ghee lamp in the temple of Goddess Lakshmi. Place seven grains of rice in the lamp and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi. Performing this ritual for seven consecutive Fridays is said to remove obstacles to financial inflow. A gradual positive change in your financial situation is expected.
Chant The Mantra With A Lotus Bead Rosary
On Friday, bathe, wear clean clothes, face north, and chant the mantra "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" 108 times using a lotus bead rosary. It is believed to provide relief from financial problems.
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Keep A Silver Coin In Red Cloth
On Friday evening, tie a silver coin in a red cloth and place it in an earthen pot. Then, fill the pot with wheat or rice. According to Vastu beliefs, placing it in the northwest direction of the house is considered auspicious. It is believed that this will bring Goddess Lakshmi to your home permanently.
Draw A Swastika On The Main Entrance
On Friday, clean the main entrance of your home. Afterward, sprinkle Ganga water on the entrance, place a white conch shell, and draw a red swastika on it. The swastika is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and good fortune. It is believed that this brings positivity into the home and attracts Goddess Lakshmi.
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Recite Kanakdhara Stotra
To receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, recite the Kanakadhara Stotra. This does not require any special beads or complicated rituals. You can recite it during puja or while mentally meditating on Goddess Lakshmi. The Kanakadhara Stotra is recited to seek relief from financial difficulties and prosperity.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the general purpose of performing special rituals on Friday evenings?
How do I perform the ghee lamp ritual for financial improvement?
On Friday evening, light a ghee lamp at a Mahalakshmi temple. Place seven grains of rice in it and offer it to the Goddess for seven consecutive Fridays.
What is the ritual involving a silver coin for attracting wealth?
Tie a silver coin in a red cloth and place it in an earthen pot filled with wheat or rice on Friday evening. According to Vastu, placing it in the northwest direction of your home is auspicious.
What ritual can be performed at the main entrance to attract Goddess Lakshmi?
On Friday, clean your main entrance, sprinkle Ganga water, place a white conch shell, and draw a red swastika on it. This is believed to bring positivity and good fortune to the home.
What is the Kanakadhara Stotra, and how is it used?
The Kanakadhara Stotra is a prayer recited to seek relief from financial difficulties and attain prosperity. It does not require special beads or complicated rituals and can be recited during puja or meditation.