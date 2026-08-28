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English NewsReligionRaksha Bandhan 2026: When Should You Remove Your Rakhi? Know The Religious Rules

Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Should You Remove Your Rakhi? Know The Religious Rules

Rakhi 2026: Wondering when and how to remove Rakhi after Raksha Bandhan? Know the traditional and religious beliefs around removing and preserving the sacred thread.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Do not discard Rakhi carelessly; immerse, preserve, or donate.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, marked by love, prayers and traditions. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. More than just a sacred thread, Rakhi is seen as a symbol of affection, protection and blessings.

However, traditional and religious beliefs also place importance on how and when the Rakhi should be removed after the festival. It is believed that following the proper customs while removing the sacred thread can help preserve its auspicious significance.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: Shubh Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal & City-wise Rakhi Timings (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru)

When Should Rakhi Be Removed?

According to traditional beliefs, a Rakhi should ideally be removed at least three days after Raksha Bandhan. The morning hours or an auspicious time are considered suitable for taking it off.

Before removing the Rakhi, one may remember Lord Vishnu or Lord Ganesha as part of the ritual.

What Should You Do With The Rakhi After Removing It?

The removed Rakhi should not be discarded carelessly. Traditionally, it can be placed near a peepal tree or immersed in a sacred river or flowing water.

Throwing a Rakhi into the trash is considered inauspicious according to religious beliefs. If possible, donating food or clothes to those in need on the day of removing the Rakhi is also considered a meaningful practice.

Those who wish to preserve the Rakhi can keep it in their place of worship, as it is believed to help maintain positive energy in the home.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Recipes: 5 Special Dishes To Make For Your Brother This Rakhi

Why you should not throw away Rakhi After Raksha Bandhan

Many people remove the Rakhi once the festival is over and throw it away without much thought. However, traditional beliefs suggest that the sacred thread should be treated with respect even after it is removed.

One practice is to wrap the intact Rakhi in a red cloth and keep it in a place where important household belongings are stored. It can be safely preserved until the following Raksha Bandhan and later immersed in flowing water.

For many families, these customs add another layer of meaning to the festival, ensuring that the thread representing a sister’s love and blessings is handled with the same respect with which it was tied.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important not to throw away a Rakhi into the trash?

Throwing a Rakhi into the trash is considered inauspicious according to religious beliefs. Traditional customs suggest that the sacred thread should be treated with respect even after removal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rakhi 2026 Raksha Bandhan Rules
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