Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Should You Remove Your Rakhi? Know The Religious Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Do not discard Rakhi carelessly; immerse, preserve, or donate.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the special bond between brothers and sisters, marked by love, prayers and traditions. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. More than just a sacred thread, Rakhi is seen as a symbol of affection, protection and blessings.

However, traditional and religious beliefs also place importance on how and when the Rakhi should be removed after the festival. It is believed that following the proper customs while removing the sacred thread can help preserve its auspicious significance.

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When Should Rakhi Be Removed?

According to traditional beliefs, a Rakhi should ideally be removed at least three days after Raksha Bandhan. The morning hours or an auspicious time are considered suitable for taking it off.

Before removing the Rakhi, one may remember Lord Vishnu or Lord Ganesha as part of the ritual.

What Should You Do With The Rakhi After Removing It?

The removed Rakhi should not be discarded carelessly. Traditionally, it can be placed near a peepal tree or immersed in a sacred river or flowing water.

Throwing a Rakhi into the trash is considered inauspicious according to religious beliefs. If possible, donating food or clothes to those in need on the day of removing the Rakhi is also considered a meaningful practice.

Those who wish to preserve the Rakhi can keep it in their place of worship, as it is believed to help maintain positive energy in the home.

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Why you should not throw away Rakhi After Raksha Bandhan

Many people remove the Rakhi once the festival is over and throw it away without much thought. However, traditional beliefs suggest that the sacred thread should be treated with respect even after it is removed.

One practice is to wrap the intact Rakhi in a red cloth and keep it in a place where important household belongings are stored. It can be safely preserved until the following Raksha Bandhan and later immersed in flowing water.

For many families, these customs add another layer of meaning to the festival, ensuring that the thread representing a sister’s love and blessings is handled with the same respect with which it was tied.