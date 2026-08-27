Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi gifting now encompasses personal, useful tech gadget options.

Popular tech gifts include earbuds, smartwatches, smartphones, e-scooters.

Choose gifts based on recipient's lifestyle and daily needs.

Rakhi gifting has moved well beyond sweets, clothes, and traditional hampers. For siblings who prefer gadgets, technology can make for a more useful and personal gift. From wireless earbuds and smartwatches to smartphones priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, there are plenty of options across different budgets. Wearables can suit fitness enthusiasts, while AI-powered kitchen gadgets can be useful for siblings who enjoy cooking or experimenting with smart home technology. For a more ambitious gift, an electric scooter can turn Raksha Bandhan into a seriously memorable occasion. The right choice ultimately depends on the recipient’s lifestyle, existing devices and how much you want to spend.

Earbuds And Smartwatches For Everyday Use

Wireless earbuds remain one of the easiest tech gifts to get right. They are useful for music, podcasts, video calls, gaming and commuting, making them suitable for students and working professionals alike.

When choosing earbuds, look beyond the brand name. Active noise cancellation, battery life, microphone quality, multipoint connectivity and water resistance can make a noticeable difference in everyday use. If your sibling already owns premium earbuds, consider whether an upgrade actually adds useful features before buying.

Smartwatches are another practical Rakhi option. A good model can combine notifications, calls, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, navigation, and health-related features in one device. Before purchasing, check compatibility with the recipient’s smartphone, particularly if they use an iPhone or an Android phone.

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Smartphones Between Rs 30,000 And Rs 40,000

If you are planning a bigger Rakhi gift, the Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000 smartphone segment offers a strong mix of performance, cameras and premium design.

Instead of focusing solely on megapixels or processor names, compare the complete package. Look at display quality, software support, charging speeds, camera performance, storage and after-sales service.

A smartphone can be an especially good choice if your sibling's existing device is several years old. However, it is worth checking their preferred operating system and storage requirements before ordering. You can also ask indirectly about the phones they have been considering to avoid buying something they do not want.

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Wearables And AI Kitchen Gadgets

For fitness-focused siblings, fitness bands, smart rings, and health-focused wearables can be alternatives to conventional smartwatches. These devices can track activity and provide useful information without necessarily offering all the features of a full smartwatch.

AI-enabled kitchen gadgets are an interesting option for siblings who spend plenty of time cooking. Smart air fryers, connected coffee machines, automated cooking appliances and voice-controlled kitchen devices can simplify everyday tasks. Look for products with genuinely useful automation rather than paying extra simply because the word “AI” appears on the packaging.

EV Scooters For A Big Rakhi Surprise

An electric scooter is certainly a different category of Rakhi gift, but it could make sense for a sibling who regularly commutes around the city. Before making such a major purchase, consider the scooter's real-world range, charging time, battery warranty, service network, safety features, and storage space. Also check local registration and subsidy rules, as these can vary by state and change over time.

Unlike a pair of earbuds or a smartwatch, an EV scooter is a significant financial commitment. It is therefore better treated as a joint family gift or a planned purchase rather than an impulse surprise.

How To Pick The Right Tech Gift

The best gadget is not necessarily the most expensive one. Think about what your sibling uses every day.

Music lover: Wireless earbuds or headphones.

Fitness enthusiast: Smartwatch, fitness band or smart ring.

Content creator: Smartphone with strong cameras and storage.

Gadget enthusiast: Premium wearable or smart-home device.

Cooking enthusiast: Smart kitchen appliance.

Daily commuter: Electric scooter.

Also check warranty coverage, return policies, and compatibility before purchasing. For expensive electronics, buying from an authorised seller is particularly important.

The Takeaway

Tech makes Rakhi gifting more personal because a good gadget can become part of someone's everyday routine. Whether it is a Rs 3,000 pair of earbuds or a Rs 40,000 smartphone, focus on the sibling's actual needs rather than simply choosing the trendiest device.