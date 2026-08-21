Raksha Bandhan 2026 Recipes: 5 Special Dishes To Make For Your Brother This Rakhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Conclude Rakhi celebrations with traditional sweet ghevar and toppings.

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, while brothers shower them with love and gifts. If you want to make this Rakhi extra special, skip the usual sweets from the market and prepare something delicious at home. A homemade dish made with love can add a personal touch to the celebrations. From spicy snacks to rich gravies and traditional sweets, here are five dishes you can prepare for your brother this Raksha Bandhan.

1. Paneer Tikka

If your brother enjoys spicy and flavourful food, homemade paneer tikka can be a great choice. Cut paneer into cubes and marinate it with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli, garam masala and a little lemon juice. Let the paneer rest for some time so that the flavours are absorbed. Cook the marinated paneer in a pan or oven until it turns lightly golden. Finish with a sprinkle of chaat masala and serve hot with mint chutney.

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2. Dahi Kebab

Looking for something different from traditional sweets? Dahi kebabs can make an excellent Rakhi snack. Combine thick yoghurt with paneer, gram flour, spices and finely chopped vegetables. Shape the mixture into small kebabs and cook them in a little oil until golden on both sides. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, dahi kebabs pair wonderfully with mint or coriander chutney and can be served as a festive appetiser.

3. Shahi Paneer

For a brother who loves rich and creamy gravies, shahi paneer is a festive favourite. Prepare a smooth gravy using tomatoes, onions, cashews, ginger and garlic. Cook the gravy with mild spices and add cream for a rich, creamy texture. Add paneer cubes and allow them to simmer in the gravy so they absorb the flavours. Serve hot with naan, roti or pulao for a delicious Rakhi meal.

4. Malai Kofta

Malai kofta is another indulgent option for a special festive lunch or dinner. Prepare small koftas using paneer and potatoes, then cook or lightly fry them until golden. For the gravy, blend tomatoes and cashews and cook the mixture with mild spices and cream. Add the koftas to the gravy just before serving. Pair this rich dish with naan, roti or pulao.

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5. Ghevar

No Rakhi celebration is complete without something sweet, and homemade ghevar can be a delicious choice. Prepare a thin batter using flour, ghee and chilled water. Carefully pour the batter into hot ghee in small amounts and fry until the ghevar becomes crisp. Once prepared, drizzle sugar syrup over it and garnish with rabri and chopped nuts. Fresh homemade ghevar can be a delightful addition to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations. These dishes can add a special homemade touch to the festival. Whether your brother prefers spicy snacks, creamy gravies or traditional sweets, preparing his favourite dish yourself can make the Rakhi celebration even more memorable.