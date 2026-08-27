Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28.

Auspicious Purnima Tithi concludes August 28 at 9:48 AM.

Delhi's ceremonial Rakhi Muhurat begins 5:57 AM.

Bhadra Kaal ends before sunrise; consult local Panchang.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrating the special bond of love, affection, care and trust between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a sacred Rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their happiness, prosperity and well-being, while brothers traditionally promise to support and protect their sisters. Families come together to perform rituals, exchange gifts and sweets, and create memorable moments. As Raksha Bandhan is observed according to the Shravan Purnima Tithi, the exact date and auspicious timing are determined through Panchang calculations. In 2026, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28. If you are planning the Rakhi ceremony this year, here is everything you need to know about the Raksha Bandhan 2026 date, Purnima Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal and city-wise Rakhi timings for major metropolitan cities.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date And Purnima Tithi

According to Panchang calculations, Shravan Purnima Tithi begins at 9:08 AM on August 27 and ends at 9:48 AM on August 28. Raksha Bandhan will therefore be celebrated on August 28, 2026. Devotees should follow the local Panchang for the most accurate ritual timings.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time for tying Rakhi is determined according to the Purnima Tithi and local sunrise. In New Delhi, the Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Muhurat will be from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28. This is considered the primary window for performing the Rakhi ceremony.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 Bhadra Kaal Timing

Bhadra is traditionally considered an inauspicious period for tying Rakhi, and many families avoid performing the ceremony during this time. In New Delhi, Bhadra on August 27 will prevail from 9:08 AM to 9:32 PM. It will end before sunrise on August 28, meaning the main Rakhi Muhurat on August 28 falls after Bhadra has ended.

City-Wise Raksha Bandhan 2026 Muhurat

The auspicious Rakhi timing can vary slightly from one city to another because sunrise differs across locations. In Delhi, the Rakhi Muhurat will be from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM. In Mumbai, the auspicious window will be from 6:23 AM to 9:48 AM. In Bengaluru, the Rakhi Muhurat will be from 6:08 AM to 9:48 AM, while in Chennai, it will be from 5:58 AM to 9:48 AM. In Kolkata, sisters can tie Rakhi during the auspicious period from 5:18 AM to 9:48 AM. In Hyderabad, the Muhurat will be from 6:01 AM to 9:48 AM. For Ahmedabad, the auspicious Rakhi timing will be from 6:21 AM to 9:48 AM, while in Pune, it will be from 6:19 AM to 9:48 AM.

Should Rakhi Be Tied During Rahu Kaal?

Apart from Bhadra, some families also consider Rahu Kaal while choosing the time for religious rituals. Since Rahu Kaal varies according to the location, those who follow this tradition should check their city-specific Panchang. The main Rakhi Muhurat in Delhi ends at 9:48 AM, providing an auspicious morning window before the daytime Rahu Kaal period.

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Why Is Raksha Bandhan Celebrated?

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love, affection and bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie a sacred thread or Rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being. Brothers offer gifts to their sisters and reaffirm their love and support. Today, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in many ways, with siblings exchanging gifts, sweets, Rakhis and heartfelt messages. The festival has become a cherished occasion to celebrate family and sibling relationships.

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Important Timings At A Glance

For those observing Raksha Bandhan according to traditional Panchang rules, the festival will be celebrated on August 28, 2026. The Purnima Tithi will end at 9:48 AM, while Bhadra will have ended before sunrise on the festival day in New Delhi. The city's main Rakhi Muhurat will be from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM. Since Muhurat timings depend on the location, people in different cities should follow their local Panchang before performing the Rakhi ceremony.