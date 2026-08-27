Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Availability and swift delivery times depend on location, stock.

Forgot to buy a Rakhi? Or is your brother arriving home sooner than expected? Quick-commerce apps have made last-minute Raksha Bandhan shopping considerably easier. In 2026, platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are offering festive essentials, including Rakhis, sweets, chocolates, dry fruits and gift hampers, with delivery in minutes in eligible locations. Zepto, for instance, is advertising Rakhi delivery in around 10 minutes, while Blinkit has a dedicated Rakhi collection featuring traditional, designer and kids’ Rakhis. Availability and delivery times, however, depend on your location, stock and local delivery conditions.

Rakhi Delivery In 10-15 Minutes

Quick commerce has become particularly useful for festive shopping when plans change at the last minute. Instead of heading to a crowded market, you can open an app, search for Rakhi and check what is available in your neighbourhood.

Blinkit’s Rakhi collection currently lists several options, from beaded and designer Rakhis to kids’ designs and premium silver options. Its festive selection also includes gift packs and dry fruits.

Zepto’s Raksha Bandhan collection advertises delivery in around 10 minutes and features traditional, designer, cartoon, zardozi, sandalwood and dry-fruit Rakhis.

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Sweets, Chocolates And Rakhi Hampers

The convenience is not limited to the Rakhi itself. You can pair it with something your sibling actually likes, whether that is a box of sweets, chocolates, snacks or dry fruits. Zepto's current Raksha Bandhan selection includes Rakhi gift hampers, chocolates, personalised gift options and even larger gifts. Its festive page also lists options such as kids’ Rakhi hampers, Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi sets and gift packs.

Swiggy's listings also show festive hampers and sweets from local food businesses. In Delhi, for example, Raksha Bandhan options include sweet boxes, gourmet chocolates, ghewar and assorted festive hampers. For someone who prefers a more traditional gift, a Rakhi paired with kaju katli, besan ladoos, ghewar or dry fruits can work well. For younger siblings, chocolates, snacks or a small gift can make the order more personal.

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What To Order If You Are In A Hurry

If you have only a few minutes to put together a Rakhi gift, a simple combination can save time:

For a traditional celebration: Designer Rakhi + roli-chawal + box of sweets.

For a younger brother: Cartoon or character Rakhi + chocolates + favourite snacks.

For a health-conscious sibling: Dry-fruit Rakhi + premium nuts or a dry-fruit hamper.

For couples: Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhi set + sweets or chocolates.

For a bigger surprise: Rakhi hamper with snacks, desserts and a gift.

The key is to check the estimated delivery time before placing the order. Festive demand can affect availability, and the 10-minute or 15-minute promise is not universal for every address or product. Zepto itself notes that its delivery estimate is location-dependent.

Last-Minute Rakhi Shopping Made Easier

Quick commerce cannot replace the effort that goes into choosing a thoughtful gift, but it can solve one very common Raksha Bandhan problem: running out of time. With Rakhis, sweets, chocolates, dry fruits and gift hampers available through apps such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, last-minute festive shopping can now take only a few taps.

Just remember to check the delivery estimate, product availability and final price before confirming your order.